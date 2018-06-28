Kelly Ripa Claps Back At Internet Trolls Who Think That She Takes ‘Too Many’ Vacations

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off,” one fan wrote.

Don’t mess with Kelly Ripa on social media, because she will find you, and she will call you out.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host appears to be having a great time on her vacation in Greece with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and her two sons, 21-year-old Michael and 15-year-old Joaquin. It is unclear if the couple’s daughter, Lola Consuelos, is also on the trip though it’s very well-known that she’s not a fan of her mother posting photos of her “without her permission.”

And while Ripa has been enjoying a little r&r, sharing a sweet photo of herself and Mark cuddled up in Greece as well as a photo of her husband and her two sons, it hasn’t been all stress-free for the mother of three. In a post of herself and her husband Mark from last night, Ripa’s fans left a ton of comments but not all of them were positive. Thus far, the photo has already received over 81,000 likes in addition to 1,500 plus comments.

Many fans were nice, commenting on how in love the couple appears to be after 22 years of marriage. But there were a handful of fans who slammed Ripa for enjoying “too many” vacations this year. According to Entertainment Tonight, a few internet trolls pointed out that Ripa has already taken a vacation to the Bahamas and Telluride already this year and now this trip to Greece is “excessive.”

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off. She doesn’t work that hard to begin with.”

“Kelly please explain what’s happening with Live… are they repeats? How is it prepaid? I’m so distraught, nothing to watch with my morning coffee,” another follower commented.

“How about doing your show that you are getting paid for? Tired of repeats,” one more wrote.

But once the All My Children alum caught wind of all the haters, she clapped back with a comment that was sure to put them in their place.

“I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard,” she responded. “Anything else?”

It seems as though that comment quieted the internet trolls, with most of the more recent comments on the post being very positive, telling Kelly to enjoy her much-needed vacation with her family. And it turns out, Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, is also enjoying a Grecian vacation with his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, as she posted a photo of the pair enjoying a sweet kiss on their travels. Seacrest also enjoyed another vacation to France just last week.

Hopefully, both of the co-hosts can re-charge their batteries and come back to work bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when they’re ready to.