Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Having Tristan Thompson Followed After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has been on the rocks for the past few months due to the NBA star’s cheating scandal. However, the couple has been trying to work through their issues. Sadly, it seems that there may still be some suspicion on Khloe’s part.

According to a June 28 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is so suspicious that she has hired a security team to follow Tristan Thompson around to find out if he is up to no good while they are back in L.A. for the summer.

Sources tell the outlet that while Khloe Kardashian may put on a smile while she is out in public with Tristan Thompson, she is still very hurt by his cheating, and how he embarrassed her in such a public way, and now she is hoping that she can take some extreme measures to make sure it never happens again.

“Khloe puts on a brave face in public to support Tristan, but she’s been humiliated by his behavior. She doesn’t trust him at all! She’s got security working around the clock to watch him. Although it costs thousands of dollars a day, if it makes Tristan see the error of his ways, it will be worth it.”

Khloe Kardashian’s neighbor, Sianez Johnson revealed that the reality star “always” has a security team with her when she is out and about, and that she and Tristan Thompson have been working hard on their relationship.

“She always has security with her, but she came over to me and agreed to take a picture. It seems she and Tristan have really been working at their relationship. It’s like she’s already his wife,” Sianez dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday. Khloe celebrated her special day with Tristan, her sisters, and close friends in L.A. During the low-key birthday party, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to ask Tristan Thompson to unblock her on social media.

As many fans already know, Tristan blocked Kim, as well as Khloe’s best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq after they unfollowed him and spoke out about his cheating scandal. In Kim’s video, Tristan agreed to unblock her, and also revealed that Khloe Kardashian knows the passcode to his phone following the cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stayed mostly quiet on their relationship since the cheating scandal, but fans are hoping they get an inside look at the drama when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season this summer.