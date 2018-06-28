‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Friday, June 29: Wyatt Defends Sally To Hope, Xander Stands Up For Emma

New B&B spoilers state Sally faces backlash from Ridge and Hope, while Katie confronts Wyatt about his new love.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, June 29 state that Forrester Creations is still reverberating with the news that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will be joining the fashion house. Both Hope (Annika Noelle) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) let the redhead know how they feel about her working there, and they weren’t feelings of joy. She Knows Soaps spoilers reveal that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) overheard Hope blast Sally, and is not willing to leave the situation there. It seems as if disaster follows young Emma (Nia Sioux), and that she may be in a pickle when she is accused of wrongdoing again.

Eric (John McCook) unilaterally decided to offer Sally a job at Forrester Creations. Although everyone was against the move, he said that it was the first time that his stepson had ever asked him for anything. He also felt that Sally was talented and therefore hired her to work on the Hope for the future line. B&B viewers noted that Hope wasn’t pleased. She had been told that she had the sole right to hire and fire people working on her range, but now Sally would be working in her domain. Hope blasted Sally and let her know that the only reason she was there was because Wyatt wanted her to be there.

Hope’s not ready to forget Sally’s past. Do you think she should? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dDZy4qFDmW — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 27, 2018

It seems as if Sally has at least one person in her corner. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, promise that Wyatt and Hope will come face-to-face. Hope doesn’t like her ex-husband’s new lover and belittles her. Wyatt is having none of that and comes to her defense. He knows that Sally is a talented designer and was just another one of Bill’s (Don Diamont) victims, just like Hope is. The latest spoilers also state that Sally overhears the conversation and also how Wyatt comes up for her. She now knows that he has her back even when it comes to his ex-wife.

Emma just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. Maya (Karla Mosley) nearly fired her for photographing the designs. She claimed it was so that she could tailor the dance routines to the Hope for the Future line. Now Charlie (Dick Christie), the security guard and Pam’s (Alley Mills) better half, will also make accusations against the intern. This time Xander (Adain Bradley) will back Emma as she tries to defend herself. He seems to have fallen really hard for Ms. Barber.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.