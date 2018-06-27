‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Joined Paramore Onstage During Brooklyn Concert

The kids from Stranger Things are basically rock stars, so it comes as no surprise that they are also treated like rock stars.

According to People, Haley Williams and her band Paramore played their first show in Brooklyn last night and it was a total success. In the set, the band played some of their hit songs like “Still Into You,” “crushcrushcrush,” “Playing God,” and “Ignorance.” The band also performed a cover of Drake’s song, “Passionfruit.”

“If there’s anything I know right now in life it’s when you feel those perfect moments, you’ve got to just grab on to them … because they’re so special. I don’t really know why this was one of them, but this song was playing, and we’re gonna play it for you now. I hope you like Drake,” Williams told the crowd.

Shortly after, fans got the surprise of their lifetime when Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo appeared on stage to help the band sing their 2007 hit “Misery Business.” Gaten posted a video of his performance on his Instagram account and his 8-million-plus followers went wild.

In the video, Gaten and the band can be seen banging their heads as they rock out to the song. Matarazzo looks casual in jeans and a T-shirt as his signature, curly locks are visible in the footage. He even takes the mic and sings a little bit of the chorus, much to the delight of his fans.

So far, the video has already gained over 142,000 likes, 1,300-plus comments, and 403,000 views in less than a day of being posted. Most of Matarazzo’s fans applauded him for going on stage and having the courage to perform with such a popular band while countless other fans gushed over how adorable the teen is.

“GATEN HEADBANGING IS THE BEST THING EVER HAHA.

“Omg! That looks sick AND you guys sound good too! Go ahead and OWN that stage,” another fan wrote.

And it appears as though Gaten is having a great summer break so far. Prior to posting the epic head banging video alongside Paramore, the actor shared a photo of himself riding a coaster at the famed Six Flags Great Adventure. He captioned the post to let fans know what he was up to.

Hey @therealcalebmclaughlin, doing awesome over here at @SixFlags Great Adventure, and challenge ACCEPTED! #ad Rode El Toro twice and treated myself to a nice cold Coke Zero Sugar. How many times do you guys ride your favorite rollercoasters at Six Flags? #EarlyRideTimesRock #5Daysof4thFest #July4th #FourthOfJuly #Coca #July4th #FourthOfJuly #SixFlags #CocaCola”

Season 3 of Stranger Things is expected to air in late 2018 or early 2019.