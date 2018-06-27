‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Shows Off Tanned And Toned Body In Little Green Bikini

Once again, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is showing off her amazing body to fans.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the mother of four surprised fans by participating in a body building competition. It was Teresa’s first competition where she competed in the bikini category and she looked absolutely incredible. The reality star flaunted her stuff in a tiny purple bedazzled thong bikini complete with silver high heels, rhinestone hanging earrings, and white manicured nails.

And on her Instagram page, Teresa is continuing to showcase her fit, bikini body. In a post from earlier today, the 46-year-old star hit the beach with her daughter, Gia. In the photo, Teresa can be seen rocking a teeny green bikini top and a pair of daisy duke shorts. Giudice’s body looks incredible and tanned as her toned abs and ripped legs are on display for all of her followers to see. She completes her look with a pair of sunglasses, a few bracelets and a gold necklace.

Teresa’s daughter, Gia Giudice, also took a page out of her mom’s book in the photo, donning a red bikini top and a pair of short shorts to match Teresa. The teen is all smiles as she wears her hair in a big bun on the top of her head. Within just a few hours of posting, Teresa’s followers have given the photo a ton of accolades with over 50,000 likes in addition to 700 plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to gush over what a good mom Teresa appears to be while countless others couldn’t help but comment on her incredible bikini body.

“Wow she’s so grown up and you look phenomenal. You are such an amazing strong woman. Inspirational.”

“U look amazing Teresa. I’m so happy for you. You deserve the BEST XXX,” another fan wrote.

Recently, Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice made headlines as he faces possible deportation out of the United States. Joe is currently in jail and according to the Inquisitr, the former reality star is facing deportation back to his native Italy after his 41-month prison sentence is completed. It is also being reported that Joe is “in denial” about the possible deportation and he doesn’t really want to face reality.

“Either he is in denial or he knows something that no one else does. But he does not believe it will happen. If he is ordered deported while in custody, he will be removed from the U.S.,” the source claims.

It remains to be seen how things pan out for Juicy Joe.