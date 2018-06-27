Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Believes It’s Been Her Best Year Yet, Despite Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her 34th birthday on Wednesday, and despite her relationship drama with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the reality star reportedly believes that the past year of her life as been the best one yet.

According to a June 27 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian allegedly thinks that the past year has been amazing, even though she had to deal with one of the most difficult obstacles yet.

Sources tell the magazine that Khloe will always look back at the year and think it is the best one of her life because it is the year she became a mother. Kardashian welcomed her first child, daughter True Thompson, back in April. However, the birth was full of drama thanks to Tristan’s shocking cheating scandal.

Just a few days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to baby True, Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her. The NBA star was busted being unfaithful when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online. Khloe was then forced to make a huge decision, and she decided to stay in Cleveland and work things out with Tristan.

“No matter what happens, this is the best year yet for Khloe because she became a mom. This is a beautiful birthday because of that,” one insider dished.

Meanwhile, the source adds that Khloe Kardashian is not focused on the drama looking forward, and that Tristan Thompson has been trying hard to show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star that she is loved and appreciated by him. Meanwhile, Khloe is said to be willing to go the extra mile when it comes to her relationship with Tristan, because she wants their family to be together going forward.

"All the rest of the drama she's not focused on," the source says. "And Tristan is doing everything he can to show her love and appreciation. He really wants to make this work. And it looks like she's prepared to go all in with him again. She wants her family to be together," the insider added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal when one Twitter user called her a hypocrite. The new mom revealed that she was very “proud” of how strong she has been during the difficult time in her life, and that it has been difficult to rebuild her relationship with Tristan Thompson following the cheating scandal.