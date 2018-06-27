For now, her husband George H.W. Bush is the primary executor

Former First Lady Barbara Bush’s will has been made public, and the primary executor is her husband, President George Herbert Walker Bush, age 94. Mrs. Bush died at home back in April of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) at the age of 92, leaving behind five of her six children.

But TMZ says that because her husband is older and in poor health, Barbara Bush put her two oldest children in charge of her estate if Bush #41 passes or is unable to manage the task. George W. Bush and Jeb Bush are the two back up executors who will manage Mrs. Bush’s will and see that her wishes are carried out.

Bush’s three other children, Neil, Dorothy, and Marvin would become executors in the event that their siblings were unable to see her requests through until completion. George H.W. and Barbara Bush had a sixth child, Robin (Pauline Robinson Bush) who died at age three of Leukemia.

There was nothing shocking in Mrs. Bush’s will, leaving the balance of her estate to a trust to be distributed among family members as the managers of the trust have been instructed to do. The main Bush family trust, The Walker Point Family Trust seems to be the main vehicle that oversees the other family trusts.

This month President George H.W. Bush celebrated his wife’s birthday for the first time since her passing says the Press Herald. But rather than making it a sad day, Bush expressed gratitude for the time he had with her and for those who are carrying her charity work forward.

“She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts.”

Other Bush family members marked Barbara Bush’s birthday by doing one of her favorite things, and that is reading to children who are patients at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center. Margaret Bush, her daughter-in-law, celebrated the day at the children’s hospital with a big birthday cake and a reading of some Dr. Seuss.

Later in the evening, the family had a quiet, private dinner at the Bush Kennebunkport compound as they anticipated the 94th birthday of George H.W. Bush also this month.

President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush were married for 73 years and made Houston, Texas their home base. Barbara Bush had fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.