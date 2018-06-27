Bikini-Clad Olivia Culpo Spotted With On-Again Boyfriend Danny Amendola In Ibiza

Olivia Culpo is taking her sizzling girls trip up a few notches and has ditched her girls to get in some quality time with her current main squeeze, Danny Amendola. As it was reported by TMZ, Culpo and Amendola were spotted vacationing together in Spain just hours after Culpo was snapped soaking up some sun with her girlfriends in a red two-piece bikini.

The on-again, off-again couple were snapped getting in some quality time while on the Spanish islands, where Culpo was spotted enjoying a much needed all-girls getaway with her girlfriends on a yacht just hours prior. The couple wasted no time and reportedly were seen taking tons of photos of one another in sexy poses. The model and former beauty queen was reportedly spotted with her footballer beau just the other night at dinner looking rather couply.

Back in March, the couple called it quits after dating for more than two years but were said to have started “hanging out” again when they were seen together at a friend’s wedding earlier this month. Amendola’s sudden and surprising trip to visit Culpo during her European vacation could mean that the pair has reconciled and are on the path to getting back together, although neither Amendola nor Culpo has spoken about their relationship status as of yet.

Olivia Culpo Rocks Red Bikini on Boat in Spain with Danny Amendola https://t.co/GBiKVCPnEq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 27, 2018

As it was previously reported by Inquisitr, the 26-year-old was spotted recently taking a nice vacation with some girlfriends in Spain. As per the DailyMail, Culpo and her friends were spotted having the time of their lives aboard a yacht on Tuesday, June 26. The brown-eyed model was photographed by photogs prancing around the ship in a red-thonged bikini that showed off her curves.

Culpo was snapped as she casually walked around the boat with her hair tied back into a low bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings. Culpo decided to have some fun with her look and despite rocking little to no makeup, wore bright red lipstick to match her bathing suit.

Culpo and her gal pals were photographed luxuriating aboard the yacht and were snapped swimming, sipping cocktails, and working on their tans.

Before her boat trip, Culpo took to social media to share a photo of herself on her vacation. In the photo, Culpo once again decided to show off her toned abs and perfect physique as she posed in a black cropped top and denim shorts.

While aboard, Culpo decided to have an impromptu photo shoot as well, taking to her Instagram yet again posting a photo of herself rocking a white cropped top this go around, shorts, a red fanny pack, and sunglasses. Culpo captioned the photo, “Boat Day.”