‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, June 28: Hope Shuts Down Sally’s Designs, Ridge Confronts

Sally's appointment at Forrester Creations causes friction.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 28 reveal that Sally’s (Courtney Hope) new position is causing strife at Forester Creations. Hope (Annika Noelle) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) both tackle Sally as they both don’t believe she should be working at their fashion house.

Highlight Hollywood indicates that Hope and Sally will faceoff. Hope will shut down Sally’s designs and her future dream of working at Forrester Creations. Of course, B&B fans know that Hope is actually really angry at Eric. Not only did he hire Sally, but he also put her on the Hope for the Future line, something which she regards as her personal domain. However, Eric knows how talented Sally is and called to let her know that she had a job with them.

Sally will bear the brunt of Hope’s anger and will have to endure the humiliation of being put down. She used to be in charge of her own fashion house and used to make executive decisions herself not too long ago. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that “Sally’s anger at Hope begins to smolder.” Hope has not had the privilege of working with Sally yet, and doesn’t know that the red head is quite capable of bearing a grudge.

Ridge also takes issue with Sally working at Forrester Creations. The dressmaker feels that his father is blind when it comes to the young designer. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, suggest that Ridge will confront Eric about unilaterally deciding that Sally was a good fit despite the rest of the board feeling otherwise. However, Eric is the patriarch of the Forrester family and if he feels like putting his foot down, there’s nobody who’s going to stop him from doing just that.

Frustrated by his father’s stance, Ridge will turn his wrath on Sally herself. B&B fans will remember that Sally stole Forrester Creations’ fashion designs when Spectra faced some financial trouble. Sally manipulated her sister to gain access to the designs. Of course, the Forresters found out and Sally had to pay the price. They worked out a deal where they didn’t charge Sally and the incident was supposed to be behind them.

However, Ridge has a long memory. He also knows that Sally kissed Liam (Scott Clifton) when they were trapped in the building, and that that is the reason that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with acted impulsively the night that she made love to Bill (Don Diamont). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Ridge will tell Sally exactly what he thinks of her on Thursday, June 28.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.