Terry Crews Responds After 50 Cent Mocks His Sexual Assault Confession

Terry is responding after 50 Cent viciously mocked him on social media for speaking out about being sexually assaulted.

Terry Crews is responding after rapper 50 Cent mocked his recent speaking out about being a victim of sexual assault. As reported by The Independent, 50 Cent mocked the actor on social media this week, posting a number of images to Instagram that poked fun at the actor and his ordeal.

One photo 50 Cent uploaded to his official Instagram account featured Crews shirtless alongside the text, “I got raped / My wife just watched.”

Another image showed Terry with a rose in his mouth while the words “Gym time” were featured on the image. He then wrote in the caption of the upload, “LOL what the f**k is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear… they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap.”

The comments section of the various uploads the “Candy Shop” rapper posted were flooded with messages from fans condemning the rapper for mocking Terry after he bravely spoke out about his ordeal earlier this week.

The site reported that a number of fans put him on serious blast for mocking the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, with many calling him “disgusting” while another reportedly wrote in the comments section, “This is why people hate you.”

The Mirror posted more responses from social media users, including one from a someone who seriously blasting him by writing, “To laugh and make jokes about such a serious matter is one of the main reasons why sexual assault victims are afraid to speak up.”

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Fans left so many comments on the post slamming 50 that he then deleted the uploads mocking Crews’ sexual assault from his account.

Crews then responded to 50 Cent’s comments while speaking to TMZ photographers while still in Washington D.C. on June 26.

Rather than calling out the rapper for mocking him as many did in the comments section, the site reported that Crews instead opted to take the high road when giving his thoughts.

“Well, I love 50 Cent. I listen to his music while I’m working out,” Terry said when asked what he thought of the rapper’s comments by awaiting paparazzi. He was then asked again to comment on 50’s posts, to which Crews responded, “I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”

As Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Terry bravely spoke out about his experience with sexual assault at Capitol Hill.

Prior to being mocked by 50 Cent on social media, Crews spoke openly before a US Senate committee, testifying in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights, which would give victims of sexual violence more rights.

He alleged that he was sexually assaulted at a party in 2016 by a male agent and said, “This is how toxic masculinity permeates culture.”