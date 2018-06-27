Sun Kil Moon Releases ‘Partridge Family’ Cover, And It’s Enough To Get You Happy

The theme song from the 1970s sitcom is one of three non-original songs on the new release.

Sun Kil Moon is celebrating David Cassidy’s legacy. Sun Kil Moon singer Mark Kozelek has announced the release of the San Francisco indie act’s new album This Is My Dinner. But Partridge Family fans will find two of the morsels on the release especially appetizing.

This Is My Dinner, which was written on planes and trains during Sun Kil Moon’s 2017 European tour and recorded by Kozelek in Copenhagen on the heels of his self-titled solo release earlier this year, includes a cover of the 1970 Partridge Family hit, “Come On Get Happy.” The Wes Farrell classic serves as the second — and most memorable — theme song from the classic ABC sitcom about a musical family. In addition, This Is My Dinner includes a song titled “David Cassidy” in honor of the late ’70s teen idol, according to Stereogum.

Cassidy, the lead singer of the Partridge Family and one of only two real singers who performed the TV family’s bubblegum hits (the other was David’s real-life stepmom, Shirley Jones), died last year.

Back in the day, The Partridge Family theme song was shown over opening credits, but “C’mon Get Happy” was not the original opening song for the ABC sitcom. The first season of the show featured the song “When We’re Singin'” before “C’mon Get Happy” replaced it and played for the remainder of the series, which ended in 1974.

Sun Kil Moon's Mark Kozelek announces new album and shares jaunty 'Come On Get Happy' cover

“C’mon Get Happy” was also the title of David Cassidy’s scandalous 1994 memoir (actually, the full title is C’mon Get Happy: Fear and Loathing on the Patridge Family Bus), in which he dished on his secret life of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll.

David Cassidy struggled with his Partridge Family persona for years before finally embracing it. Cassidy died in November of liver failure after publicly declaring he was suffering from early-onset dementia. After his death, it was revealed that he had relapsed with alcohol and was never diagnosed with dementia.

Famous fans are mourning the death of 'The Partridge Family' star David Cassidy

In addition to the David-Cassidy-themed songs, Sun Kil Moon’s new album will feature a cover of AC/DC’s “Rock ‘N’ Roll Singer” and John Connolly’s “Chapter 87 of He,” which is essentially a chapter of his book set to music. A song titled “Linda Blair” also appears on the album.

You can listen to “C’mon Get Happy” on the Sun Kil Moon website here, and compare it to David Cassidy’s Partridge Family version below.

Sun Kil Moon’s This Is My Dinner will be released November 1 via Caldo Verde.