‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Blasts Lydia McLaughlin’s Husband Doug, Suggests He’s Gay: ‘Come Out Of The Closet!’

Tamra Judge just made a questionable statement aimed at her former co-star's husband.

Tamra Judge was furious when her co-stars began to speculate about her husband Eddie Judge’s alleged gay past. However, that didn’t stop her from accusing one of her co-stars’ husbands of being gay.

During an interview on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, the Real Housewives of Orange County star spoke about Lydia McLaughlin’s husband and encouraged the father of three to “come out of the closet.”

During the podcast episode, McDonald joked that Doug McLaughin was her “favorite Housewife” and right away, Judge made her shocking comment.

“Oh my God, please come out of the closet!” she said.

According to a June 26 report All About the Real Housewives, Judge was furious when Vicki Gunvalson suggested that her own husband, Eddie, should come out of the closet, and after learning of her comment, Judge reportedly wanted her fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As fans well know, Judge and Gunvalson had been friends for years after Judge joined the show for Season 3, but after a while, their relationship became strained and during one of their falling outs, Gunvalson spoke of her husband’s sexuality.

Judge was irate at Gunvalson for talking about her husband’s sexuality, which makes her comments towards McLaughlin’s husband extremely hypocritical,

Why would Judge do to McLaughlin the same thing that was done to her years ago?

After Tamra Judge’s appearance on Heather McDonald’s podcast was shared, fans began lashing out against her on Twitter.

“This is a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black,” one person said.

“Tamra, ‘needs to come out’ is a god***n insult the LGBT community,” another tweeted. “[Vicki Gunvalson] was an a**hole doing it to Eddie now you’re an a**hole for doing it Doug. Shame on you.”

“[Andy], you need to ask Tamra about this,” wrote a third. “Why did she create this whole deal about Vicki repeating old rumors that Eddie is gay (who cares right?), if she’s going to be doing the same thing to Lydia’s husband Doug?”

Although there has been tons of backlash and angry tweets sent in the direction of Judge on Twitter, she has not yet responded to any of the comments. In fact, her last tweet teases an episode of Juicy Scoop that fans “won’t want to miss.”

To see more of Tamra Judge and her co-stars, tune into the Season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.