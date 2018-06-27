Jim Carrey Imagines Donald Trump Crucifying Jesus In New Political Painting

One of actor Jim Carrey’s most recent pieces of political artwork takes on Donald Trump’s relationship with Christianity and imagines how the president would have treated Jesus. So WWDTD? According to Carrey’s painting depicting an encounter between Trump and the son of God, he’d want to drive the nails into Jesus’ hands himself.

On Sunday, Jim Carrey unveiled a new political painting on Twitter. The actor often uses his art to criticize the Trump administration, whether he’s portraying Melania Trump using crying children for a photo op or turning Donald Trump into a baby-eating monster. His work took a religious turn on the same day Salon published an article titled, “Blinded by darkness: How evangelicals put Donald Trump ahead of Jesus.”

In Carrey’s painting, a snarling Donald Trump has traded his suit and tie for the armor of a Roman soldier. He’s wielding a hammer, and he’s using the tool to drive a nail into one of Jesus’ bleeding hands. Carrey tweeted that the image depicts “Christianity, Trump style,” and the comedian came up with a Trumpian description of Jesus Christ.

“Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified,” the Bruce Almighty star wrote. “I like people that weren’t crucified.”

The satirical Donald Trump quote is similar to comments that the president made about Arizona Senator John McCain in 2015. During a campaign event, Trump called McCain a “loser” and suggested that the Vietnam War POW should not be considered a war hero because he got captured and imprisoned by the North Vietnamese.

“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said, as reported by NPR. “He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

Donald Trump made his comments about John McCain at a conservative Christian forum, and it appears to be Trump’s Christian credentials that Jim Carrey is taking aim at in his colorful political statement. Many a think piece has been written trying to explain why an overwhelming majority of evangelicals support Trump, a man who once said that he has never asked God for forgiveness, as reported by Politico. Evangelical historian John Fea, author of the book, Believe Me: The Evangelical Road to Donald Trump, recently suggested that the “fearful” Christian right was actually drawn to Trump because he was so unlike Jesus; he wasn’t a patient and gentle teacher, but a “strongman.”

“In 2016, American evangelicals were looking for a strongman to protect them from the progressive forces wreaking havoc on their Christian nation” Fea wrote in a recent article published in The Atlantic. “Donald Trump was the strongman.”

With his multiple divorces, extreme wealth, and position of political power, Donald Trump doesn’t have much in common with the poor carpenter who never married and was executed because powerful politicians feared his teachings. However, Trump’s past comments about Jesus make it clear that doesn’t he agree with Jim Carrey’s opinion that he’d be first in line to nail Jesus to the cross. During an interview with Cal Thomas, Trump talked about who Jesus is to him — besides the guy whose famous name helped him score millions of votes.

“Jesus to me is somebody I can think about for security and confidence,” Trump said. “Somebody I can revere in terms of bravery and in terms of courage and, because I consider the Christian religion so important, somebody I can totally rely on in my own mind.”