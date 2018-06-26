WWE News: Huge Cage Match And Title Rematch Being Advertised For ‘Extreme Rules’

In a rather interesting turn of events, the arena has announced more matches than WWE has.

WWE has officially only announced a few matches for their next big pay-per-view, but the arena which will present Extreme Rules has revealed many more. The build-up has been a little slow for this PPV, but there are a couple of matches which have been hinted at by what’s been taking place on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. It appears as if the PPG Paints Arena really doesn’t want to wait and they’ve announced a title rematch and a huge cage match.

Usually, the arenas that hold WWE pay-per-views and big events get information from the company on what will be presented there. That info usually includes matches and superstars scheduled to appear, but the PPG Paints seems to have jumped the gun on announcing everything they were told.

Last night on Monday Night Raw, there was a short-lived friendship between Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman which ended with KO’s car being turned upside-down. WWE has been teasing tension between these two massive superstars for quite a while and it looks like they will soon face off one-on-one.

According to the official website of the PPG Paints Arena, Owens and Strowman are going to have a match at Extreme Rules and it will be inside of a steel cage. While WWE hasn’t yet made this match official, it is the first on the card to have its extreme stipulation announced.

While revealing that big match, the arena also spoiled another huge bout on the card and it will be a rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

On the same info page for Extreme Rules, the PPG Paints Arena states that Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler will continue their feud with another match for the IC Championship. Last week on Raw, Ziggler shockingly captured the title from Rollins and proved he’s still here to show the world.

This week’s episode of Raw had Rollins invoking his rematch clause, and he won the match, but it was by disqualification. Drew McIntyre interfered to cause Ziggler to lose the match, but his tag team partner walked away with the belt still in his possession.

Another interesting note is that the site for the arena also still says that the multi-man match for a shot at Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship is still on. Last night on Raw, Kurt Angle called off the match, but the site says that it is still on the card and that Finn Balor has joined Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley in it.

As of Tuesday afternoon, here is the current card for WWE Extreme Rules:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Rusev

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Nia Jax

Raw Tag Team Championship: Deleters of Worlds (c) vs. The B-Team

Those are the matches confirmed by WWE, but here are the others announced by the PPG Paints Arena:

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Multi-Man Match for No. 1 contender spot to WWE Universal Title: Bobby Lashley vs. Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

With a little over three weeks until Extreme Rules, there are still plenty of matches to be added to the card, but will they be the ones mentioned above? Since WWE hasn’t yet officially announced those matches, anything is possible to happen and capable of changing. Still, the PPG Paints Arena didn’t come up with them out of nowhere and it’s not like that cage match and title match would be disappointing.