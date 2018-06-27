Andy Cohen asked pressing questions on 'WWHL' about Diana and Elton John

Andy Cohen had singer Bryan Adams as a guest on his late-night Bravo show Watch What Happens Live and invited him to play the game “Plead The Fifth.” Andy obviously had his questions about Princess Diana ready, and Adams didn’t disappoint. In the game, Cohen asks three questions and you can plead the fifth on one.

PageSix recounts that Andy Cohen wanted to examine some of the rumors that have floated around for years, especially about Adams and Princess Diana. Andy asked point blank if the two were an item.

“There are many rumors that you and Princess Diana were once romantically involved and her butler said that he used to sneak you into Kensington Palace. How would you characterize your relationship with Princess Diana?”

The Canadian singer could have dodged this personal question, but instead, he answered.

“Great friends. And she didn’t sneak me in, I would just roll up.”

But Andy Cohen didn’t stop there. He pushed a bit more and asked if it was just friends or friends with benefits.

“Um, she was just … we were good friends.”

Cohen had used up two questions, but the third one was even more scandalous.

Bryan Adams addresses rumored romance with Princess Diana https://t.co/Ggv47e4Tlk — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 26, 2018

The trend of the talk then turned towards taking intimate pictures of one’s genitals for another person. Adams confessed that he has only taken a photo of his own penis once, and it was as a gift for Elton John. The crooner described it as an “arty pic.”

“When I gave it to him in the frame he said, ‘I’m going to change that frame.’ So, now it’s in a very gold frame. I think it’s on his mantlepiece.”

Eonline delved more into the backstory of Princess Diana and Brian Adams’ relationship saying that the topic came back up after Diana’s former butler went on the show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia and said that he used to sneak Adams into the palace to see the princess.

In 1996, Cecilie Thomsen, Bryan’s former girlfriend said her relationship with Adams was stormy and complicated by his affair with Diana. Prior to that Adams released a song about the princess called “Diana.” The lyrics sounded more than friendly, saying that Diana drove him wild, and asking why she was with her husband.

Andy Cohen is known to be provocative and has a talent for getting people to spill the beans. And as a guest, Bryan Adam didn’t disappoint.