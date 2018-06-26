Daniel Tosh Reportedly Married Hollywood Writer Carly Hallam In Quiet Ceremony Two Years Ago

Daniel Tosh has been married for over two years to Carly Hallam, and they somehow kept it secret for a long time.

The “Tosh 2.0” star known for his dry humor, Daniel Tosh, reportedly married Carly Hallam almost two years ago. The two enjoyed a private Malibu, California ceremony on April 15, 2016. Carly is apparently one of the writers for “Tosh 2.0,” and she first joined the show in 2010. Prior to that, she was one of the actresses for several episodes. Carly has also worked for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” according to TMZ.

The two kept their marriage under wraps by keeping a very low profile as a couple. They are both active on social media, but haven’t shared any information that would have led people to believe that they were married, reported People.

Tosh’s career is doing quite well. Recently, he signed another three-year contract with Comedy Central for his show “Tosh.0.” This means that we can expect to see him on air until at least 2020. Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said that “I know it makes Daniel uncomfortable to publicly acknowledge our love and affection for each other, but we couldn’t be more thrilled to extend our relationship with him.”

It’s no wonder that Comedy Central is so keen on keeping Tosh on their network. The latest season earned one million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Tosh also has 27 million Twitter followers also, detailed the Hollywood Reporter.

Daniel Tosh Secretly Married Hollywood Writer Carly Hallam 2 Years Ago https://t.co/WRhphMm60W — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2018

Comedy Central is also hoping to capitalize on President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits by establishing a pop-up library of his “best tweets.” “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng joked that “No, it’s completely serious. I mean, the president authorized this, and we got funding from Congress,” according to CBS Los Angeles.

The tweets are going to be organized according to topics and categories. The pop-up will feature a wall of people who have won Twitter battles with the president as well. There’s also an exhibit dedicated to deleted tweets. The library is expected to continue to grow as the president continues his Twitter habit.

On the other hand, now that Tosh has gone public with his marriage, he can enjoy being in public with his wife. However, that doesn’t mean that the two will actually choose to be photographed together or seen out and about.

Tosh.0 has been around since 2009, and his brand of humor has gained him a large following. Tosh one time said that “I’m not a misogynistic and racist person…But I do find those jokes funny, so I say them,” detailed the Daily Mail. And yes, some of the things Tosh says are completely hard-hitting, but always hilarious at the same time. Time will only tell whether he and Carly will ever showcase their relationship for the cameras.