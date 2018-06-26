Kanye West Is Reportedly Still Trying To Convince Khloe Kardashian To Dump Tristan Thompson

Kanye West is reportedly telling his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian to ditch her cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The rapper allegedly believes that Khloe is an amazing person and doesn’t need someone in her life who is going to disrespect her.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Kanye West has been trying to convince Khloe Kardashian to break up with Tristan Thompson since the cheating scandal news broke back in April. However, Khloe has decided to stand by her man, whom she shares a 2-month-old baby girl, True, with.

Sources tell the magazine, the Kanye has been telling Khloe she’s far too good to have someone like Tristan messing around on her, and claiming that he’ll eventually cheat on her again and continue to break her heart if she stays with him.

“Kanye told her she’s too pretty, too intelligent, and too smart to be with a man whose proven he’s going to cheat for life. He asked how many times does she want to be heartbroken.”

True’s Mom A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

Meanwhile, Kanye West has spoken out publicly about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The rapper recently released his latest album, Ye, where he rapped about Thompson’s cheating in one of his songs. “All these thots on Christan Mingle, almost what got Tristan single. If you don’t ball like him or Kobe, guarantee that b—h gonna leave you,” the lyrics state.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson after his cheating scandal after a fan on Twitter called the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star a “hypocrite” for staying with a man who has cheated on her while preaching self-worth.

Khloe hit back by telling the fan that she is “proud” of the way she handled the situation and the strength it took her to make the decision to stay with Tristan. She also revealed that it is very hard to rebuild a relationship after something so painful.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe wrote.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have mostly stayed quiet on their relationship since the cheating scandal, but fans are hoping to see more about the drama on the family’s reality show later this summer.