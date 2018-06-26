Jesse Williams & New Girlfriend Taylor Rooks Want To Keep Romance ‘Under Wraps’

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and sports reporter Taylor Rooks are apparently dating. But don’t expect them to be posting all over social media about it because they want to keep it out of the public eye, for now.

According to the Daily Mail, Rooks and Williams have been romantically linked, though a source close to the couple says that they are “eager” to keep their romance under wraps. E! Online shares that Williams and the 26-year-old host were spotted together over Memorial Day weekend, sparking romance rumors. The pair allegedly attended a Kevin Hart comedy show in Atlantic City.

And prior to being linked to Rooks, People shares that Williams and actress Minka Kelly dated briefly in the summer of 2017. The couple met as they were both working on the same video game and hit it off. At the time that their romance began, Williams had just split from his wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, with whom Williams shares two children with. But soon after the public caught wind of Kelly and Williams together, some fans lashed out, claiming that Williams had cheated on his then-wife with Kelly.

When one fan commented on one of Kelly’s Instagram photos regarding the cheating allegations, Kelly clapped back with a comment that has since been deleted.

“They’re not. Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you,” she said before ending the sentence with an expletive.

“Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same.”

A post shared by jesse Williams (@ijessewilliams) on Jun 25, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

But as many know, the drama with his wife did not stop there. As the Inquisitr shared last week, the 36-year-old has just been ordered to pay more than $100,000 in child and spousal support to his wife Aryn. The actor will pay $50,629 in child support in addition to $50,695 in spousal support because of his “high” salary of more than $521,000 a month. This is a huge change from what Williams used to pay, which was a mere $33,000 a month.

Lawyers for Williams argued that $50,000 a month should cover both child and spousal support but the law dictates that child and spousal support are separate. It is unclear how long Williams will have to keep paying $100,000 plus a month but it will be until the pair is able to come to an agreement and reach a final settlement. In addition to payment, Aryn has also requested sole legal custody of their two children.

Williams and Drake-Lee walked down the aisle in September of 2012 and ended up calling it quits about five years later when Williams filed for divorce in April 2017.