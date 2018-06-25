Janet Jackson Rocks 70-Pound Weight Loss, Talks Body Image And Depression

The pop icon looked stunning and youthful at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Superstar Janet Jackson flaunted her 70-pound weight loss in sizzling Instagram photos that spotlighted the results of her rigorous weightlifting workouts and portion-controlled diet.

In the photos, a youthful-looking Jackson sports a belted flannel mini-dress that accentuated her tiny waist. It was the outfit she wore when she received the first-ever Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards last week.

The award recognized the multi-Grammy winner as one of the most influential and transformative forces in pop music. Janet was thrilled to receive the award and shared multiple snapshots of it on her Instagram account.

Lifts Weights, Shuns Cardio

Jackson is in the best shape of her life at age 52 thanks to diet and exercise. Janet recently lost 70 pounds following the birth of her first son Eissa Al Mana in January 2017.

Jackson’s fitness trainer said her weight loss secrets were a portion-controlled diet and weightlifting sessions at the gym, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Surprisingly, Janet did no cardio exercise.

“We had a very vigorous training schedule,” said Jackson’s trainer Paulette Sybliss. “We were training a minimum of four times a week and the sessions were never less than 45 minutes, no more than an hour. Very intense training.”

Janet’s trainer said lifting weights elevates the heart rate and accelerates fat-burning, especially if you don’t take long breaks in between sets.

The 5-foot-4 Jackson, who has struggled with weight all her life, once ballooned to more than 200 pounds.

Janet previously admitted that she has tried every trendy diet over the years and now sticks to a sensible diet that allows her to enjoy her favorite foods in moderation.

“The way I train my clients is nutrition is about 80 percent,” her weight-loss coach Paulette Sybliss told E! News. “If you’re eating well 90 to 95 percent of the time, you can eat in moderation anything that you want.

Despite her worldwide fame and massive wealth, Janet Jackson admits she has suffered from low self-esteem, depression, and poor body image all her life, dating back to her years as a chubby adolescent.

“I wasn’t happy with the way I looked,” Janet told Essence. “For most of my life, that lack of happiness followed me. I wish someone had said, ‘You look fine.’ I struggled with depression. Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority.”

Jackson suggested that growing up in the shadow of her superstar older brother Michael Jackson and being raised by a strict, authoritarian dad took their toll on her self-esteem.

Now older, wiser, and a new mom, Janet says she has finally found happiness. Janet Jackson credits her relationship with God, her adorable son, and a grateful attitude for her newfound inner peace and contentment.