Kevin Feige Reveals There Will Be At Least Two LGBTQ Characters In The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)

Many have wondered if it was going to happen, and it appears as if Marvel isn't planning to make it a one-time situation.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is overly expansive and has become huge in the last decade, but there is one thing that it doesn’t have and that is an LGBTQ+ character. Well, that’s what everyone believes to be the truth, but it may not actually be correct. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been doing a lot of press with Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp, and he’s now revealed that fans from all walks of life will soon have someone to adhere to.

The worlds that are outlined in the pages of comic books have had gay characters or those from the LGBTQ+ community. While many of the characters from the Marvel comics have graced the big screen, those who are LGBTQ+ have not yet hit that point.

During the press rounds for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Feige spoke with The Playlist about the upcoming film and fielded a number of other questions as well. As June is Pride Month, the site decided to ask the Marvel giant where the characters from the LGBTQ+ are and he gave a rather surprising answer.

Not only will there be more LGBTQ+ characters arriving in the MCU, but at least one has already been seen in it.

Kevin Feige is not one who is going to reveal a lot of information about the MCU that Marvel is not yet ready for the world to know. While he didn’t give a lot of details to the site, he did answer their questions truthfully and honestly.

The Playlist: When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works? Kevin Feige: Yes. The Playlist: That’s the answer? Kevin Feige: Yeah, that’s the answer. The Playlist: It’s not someone we’ve seen yet, I’m guessing? Kevin Feige: Both. The Playlist: Both? Kevin Feige: Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.

So, one LGBTQ+ character is going to be coming to the MCU and one is already there. When wondering about the already existing character, it is expected that it’s Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) who made her debut in Thor: Ragnarok and has been confirmed to be bisexual.

As reported last year by Collider, director Taika Waititi revealed there was a scene which was cut from the movie, but it made Valkyrie’s bisexuality obvious. She could be the one that already exists in the MCU, but who else may be on the way?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is overly expanse and is only growing larger with each passing year. After the happenings in Avengers: Infinity War, things are a bit up in the air but will be explained by 2019. Kevin Feige did say that there were going to be at least two LGBTQ+ characters in the MCU with his use of the word “both,” but that doesn’t mean there can’t possibly be more. Now, it’s just a matter of finding out who they are.