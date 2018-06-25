Watch Nigeria Vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Argentina and Lionel Messi must defeat the Super Eagles to stay in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but Nigeria know that even a draw likely qualifies them for the Round of 16.

If Argentina do not win on Tuesday, all-time great goal scorer Lionel Messi will likely have played in his last World Cup game, but that’s not important to Argentina’s opponent the Nigeria Super Eagles, as Sky Sports reported, who know that a win send them through to the Round of 16 at Argentina’s expense in 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match that will live stream from St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday.

“We love this great player, Messi, everybody loves him,” Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr told Sky. “We are not here to watch him play. We are here to make a result, we are professionals. We are here to defend the colors of Nigeria and we know in football there is no mercy, no pity, everybody wants to win and we cannot make any gifts even if we like very much this player.”

With a draw and a loss on their record, Argentina risk not only exiting at the group stage, but enduring a winless World Cup competition for the first time in their history, as The Sun newspaper notes.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D finale, see the streaming instructions at the bottom of this article. Kickoff for the all-important match is scheduled for 9 p.m. Moscow Standard Time at Krestovsky Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday, June 26.

In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 7 p.m. British Summer Time, while fans in the United States can log in to the Nigeria vs. Argentina live stream at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 11 a.m. Pacific. In Nigeria, the game starts at 7 p.m. West Africa Time, and in Argentina, kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. Argentina Time. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 11:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi of Argentina may be playing in his final World Cup game, unless his team can pull out a victory over Nigeria. Gabriel Rossi / Getty Images

Nigeria and Argentina have met eight times previously, as the soccer database 11v11 records, with Argentina winning five matches to two for Nigeria with one draw. But Nigeria won the most recent matchup, an international friendly played in Russia last November, with a 4-2 scoreline.

But the two teams have met four times in FIFA World Cup play, with Argentina taking victories every time. Nigeria hope to reverse that trend to see the knockout phase — though the Super Eagles could also advance with a draw. In that scenario, Iceland must lose to Croatia on Thursday, or draw, or win by no more than one goal. Iceland currently leads all World Cup teams on the fair play table, according to Transfer Market, meaning that if the two teams are tied on points and goal difference, Iceland likely advances on the fair play tiebreaker.

Watch a preview of the Nigeria vs. Argentina match in the video below, courtesy of Oddsshark.

In Argentina, TV Publica will live stream the match, and in Nigeria, Super Sport will carry the match live online. Within Russia, Match TV will show the game via live stream.

To watch a live stream of the Nigeria vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D decider, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Viewing the Fox Sports Go live stream will require login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Nigeria vs. Argentina World Cup match streaming live for free without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the package services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Nigeria vs. Argentina contest — and all World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live, absolutely free.

In the U.K., a live stream of the crucial Nigeria vs. Argentina 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D finale will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer, while in North Africa and the Middle East, beIn Connect has the live stream.

In India, Sony Liv will stream the Nigeria-Argentina World Cup match, as will the Jio TV app for fans who want to watch Nigeria vs. Argentina on mobile devices.