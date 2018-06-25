Ben Affleck Is Not Planning A Proposal And Lindsay Shookus Is Not Pregnant [Debunked]

Over the weekend after several media outlets reported that A-list actor Ben Affleck was planning on heading down the aisle with his allegedly pregnant girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, fans everywhere were left scratching their heads and looking for exclusive details about the proposal and pregnancy. Well as it turns out, rumors of Affleck proposing, planning a wedding and that his girlfriend is pregnant are all false claims, as it’s being reported by GossipCop.As the story goes, rumors started to swirl after several media outlets spotted and reported Affleck having dinner with Shookus and her parents on Saturday evening. The couple was spotted the very next day going for a hike along with Shookus’ daughter.

Following the two outings, a gossip site then reported, “Ben Affleck and his possibly-pregnant girlfriend Lindsay Shookus are taking their relationship to the next level!” and alleged that the SNL producer was “possibly pregnant” by the 45-year-old award-winning actor. Without substantial proof, the gossip site went on to imply that if Shookus is “possibly” expecting, that Affleck would “have his hands full if Lindsay is, in fact pregnant.”

The site then went on to allege that perhaps Affleck was planning to propose to Shookus, posing the question to readers with, “Is [he] preparing to ask for her hand in marriage???!!!”

Ben Affleck NOT Proposing To "Pregnant" Lindsay Shookus, Despite Claim https://t.co/zK20Szt6NZ pic.twitter.com/84r5CUfgB2 — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) June 25, 2018

Following the allegations made by the site and without substantial proof or evidence of any of the claims presented, the site instead polled their readers asking fans to weigh in on the rumors. The site conducted a poll asking readers, “What’s next for Ben and Lindsay?” giving fans the options to choose between a”baby,” “marriage,” “shacking up,” or “all of the above.”

With baby and wedding rumors now in full swing, Gossip Cop is reporting that none of the claims made are even remotely true. For one, the site is reporting that Affleck and Shookus are not expecting, but they do technically “shack up” from time to time.

As it was previously reported by E!, on Saturday, June 23, when the couple was spotted on their double date with Shookus’ parents, the news site noted that everyone (including Shookus) were staying at Affleck’s Pacific Palisades home in the interim. The media site also reported that while the couple dined Shookus was spotted drinking wine with her meal, which thoroughly debunks the rumor that she is expecting.

Just last week it was reported by Entertainment Tonightthat the couple said that they were not taking the marriage plunge any time soon. With the Oscar-winning actor still being legally married to his estranged wife, actress Jennifer Garner, it was explicitly stressed that “Ben isn’t ready to propose and has no plans to get engaged anytime soon.”

Back in March People reported a similar story which further debunks the rumors of a possible proposal or upcoming wedding. In the story, People reported that the couple is “very much still together,” but “not rushing anything.”