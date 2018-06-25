Khloe Kardashian Blasts ‘The Daily Mail’ After They Report Tension With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about a recent article posted on The Daily Mail’s website. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star fought back against the post, which claimed that she and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson looked tense during a recent dinner date.

The post revealed photos of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson out to dinner with a group of their friends. In the photos, Khloe is seen looking bored and unamused during the dinner as her boyfriend sat next to her on his phone.

The outlet reveals that Khloe and Tristan “did limply hold hands as they headed home together” and that Kardashian managed a “small smile” for the cameras as they were leaving. However, Khloe was unhappy when the photos were posted online along with a post that claimed the dinner with Tristan was “tense.” She immediately took to her Twitter account to call out the outlet, and reveal the real reason for her behavior.

“You make up anything!! I actually had a great night. It was a large birthday dinner for friends and as a new mom IM TIRED AF!! Being out past 10pm is not where I’ll have the most energy these days,” Khloe tweeted along with a post about the online article.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans immediately stepped in to defend her, commenting on the post. One fan revealed that she believed Khloe “looked great,” to which she replied, “Thank you babessss.” Another wrote that Kardashian’s fans “don’t believe the bulls–t,” to which Khloe stated, “Thank you!!! Just was tired lol need to work on my tired smiling face.”

Later, Kardashian revealed that her daughter, True, usually goes to bed around 8 p.m. so she has a few hours to enjoy some non-mommy activities, but to be honest she would “rather stay home” with her little girl. “I tried last night,” Khloe stated before revealing that the baby was down for a nap and that she was heading out to get a workout in.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian absolutely loves being a mom and had her heart melted when her daughter True met Tristan’s oldest child, son Prince, recently. Sources tell Hollywood Life that seeing Tristan with both of the kids was a huge source of joy for Kardashian and that she already wants to have another baby with her NBA star boyfriend despite his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently spending the summer back in L.A. after living in Cleveland for the past several months.