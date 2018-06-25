Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Have Another Baby With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian reportedly can’t wait to have another child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seemingly looking forward to expanding her family in the future after watching Thompson with both of his children over the past week.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been busy working through their relationship issues following the NBA star’s shocking cheating scandal back in April. They’ve also been adjusting to life with their new daughter, True, who was born only days after the cheating scandal exploded.

Sources tell the outlet that after Khloe watched Tristan with both of his children, their daughter True, and his son Prince whom he shares with former girlfriend Jordan Craig, she is open to having another child with Thompson.

“Khloe loves Prince. She thinks he’s totally like a tiny little Tristan, and is just too cute for words. Seeing Tristan with Prince and True melts Khloe’s heart, and it’s even got her thinking about having another baby with him– it seems she’s finally managed to put the whole cheating scandal behind her at last,” one insider dished.

Meanwhile, although Khloe Kardashian is very open and accepting of Tristan Thompson’s son, Prince’s mother, Jordan Craig allegedly isn’t so thrilled about their little family. The insider reveals that Jordan blames Khloe for the end of her relationship with Tristan, and that has caused a major strain in any relationship they may have.

“Khloe and Jordan don’t have the best relationship. Jordan totally blames Khloe for her breakup with Tristan, even though Khloe insists things were over between the two of them before she started seeing him. So, it’s definitely more than a little strained between them. But, Jordan is never going to stop Tristan from seeing his son, and so she has to bite the bullet regarding Khloe as he’s living with her, as much as Jordan hates it,” the source revealed.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are doing well following the cheating scandal. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe and Tristan recently moved back to L.A. after spending months in Cleveland together. The pair have been spotted all over town as they enjoy their summer together.

The couple have been seen dining at Malibu hot spot, Nobu, partying at the Peppermint Club, working out together, and hitting up a McDonald’s drive thru in the days since their return to Cali. It appears that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to put the past behind them and move on to greener pastures.