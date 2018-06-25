‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Fuels Rumors She’s Dating Adam Spott During Ariana Madix Birthday Party

Were Scheana Marie and Adam Spott caught kissing at Ariana Madix's birthday party?

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott faced rumors of a secret romance earlier this month and over a weekend, the potential couple majorly fueled those reports.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have seen on social media, Ariana Madix and Stassi Schroeder celebrated their birthdays with a joint party in Los Angeles on Saturday night and during the event, Scheana and her fellow SUR Restaurant employee seemingly shared a kiss in a photo booth.

“He’s alright…. [Adam Spott],” Scheana wrote in the caption of a series of photos taken of her and Spott on Instagram.

In one of the photos shared, Scheana and Spott seemed to be engaged in a steamy kiss but because Scheana chose to block her face with a Spongebob Squarepants, it wasn’t completely clear whether Spott was kissing her lips or her cheek.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie made it clear that she thought highly of Spott but because she was dating her ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, at the time, she didn’t pursue a romance. Instead, she attempted to set Spott up with her friend and co-star, Brittany Cartwright, who was in the midst of a three-month breakup from Jax Taylor at the time.

Below are the photos Scheana shared on her Instagram page of herself and Spott over the weekend.

Scheana Marie / Instagram

Scheana Marie and Adam Spott began spending tons of time together after Spott landed a job at SUR Restaurant and for weeks, fans have been wondering if their friendly relationship has turned romantic. That said, the couple has remained tight-lipped about what may be going on between them. So, fans may have to wait until the show returns later this year to get the details.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana was seen obsessing over every move of her former boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta, who ended up dumping her at the end of filming. As fans will recall, Scheana gushed over their “perfect” relationship and spoke about how they were planning to get married and have kids. She even confirmed that they had chosen a name for a baby girl before their split in August of last year.

In addition to rumors of a romance with Spott, Scheana has also sparked rumors of a romance with Bachelor In Paradise star Robby Hayes, who she traveled to Hawaii with last month. On Instagram, the couple has been known to be flirty with one another as they continue to enjoy one another’s company in West Los Angeles.