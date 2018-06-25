‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 26: A Major Heath Crises For Victor!

Victor and Nikki stand together to preserve their image.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 26 promise a day filled with shocking reveals and damage control as well as a perhaps unwise lowering of defenses.

Life might just change forever for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) Newman when a shocking secret about Victor’s health leaks to the media. The two work to preserve their image publically, according to She Knows Soaps. However, behind the scenes, Victor’s family wants to know what on earth is going on with the patriarch of the Newmans.

He just survived a near-death experience after the attack from J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and that led to another shocking discovery about Victor’s health. One he’s not willing to share with his family. Whatever is wrong with Victor must be awfully bad considering he’s had a heart transplant before. He’s likely facing a deadly disease, which might explain why he’s so desperate to hold onto Christian right now.

In the meantime, Victor does everything in his power to do some damage control to keep the scandal of his poor health from tanking Newman Enterprises, and Nikki is right by his side.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) kept himself busy helping his dad, Jack (Peter Bergman) lately with finding his biological father, but he hasn’t had much time for a personal life. Sure, he and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) have become buddies, but they don’t seem to be moving towards much of a dating relationship.

Today on #YR, Summer and Billy share a secret and Mac visits Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hXs5fpz5WP pic.twitter.com/8m46UkkYEO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 22, 2018

Then, Summer (Hunter King) came back to Genoa City. Kyle has been there and done that, and he wants nothing to do with his ex except that he does. It’s obvious that Kyle can’t get Summer out of his head. As for Summer, who knows what she’s thinking? She’s hellbent on becoming a clone of her mother from Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) earlier years.

Summer is busy trying to destroy her mom’s relationship with Billy (Jason Thompson), but it doesn’t seem like she lets that get in the way of starting something back up with Kyle. Despite knowing better, Kyle lets down his defenses, and he allows Summer back into his life and possibly back into his bed from the looks of things.

Hopefully, Kyle doesn’t end up regretting his decision to let Summer back into his life, but knowing her, he may very well wish he hadn’t let down his defenses so soon.

Tune into CBS or POP tomorrow to see these The Young and the Restless spoilers play out.