Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Pack On The PDA In Malibu

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin are usually a very private couple.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are usually a very private couple and are very hard to “catch” by the paparazzi. Yesterday, however, the duo were spotted holding hands and kissing while walking around Malibu with Johnson’s dog, Zeppelin.

The Daily Mail has some photos of Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin in Malibu, which is where Johnson lives when she’s not filming her movies.

Johnson, especially, was uber-affectionate with her beau, taking extra time to step closer to him to enfold her hand in his.

Later, Martin was spotted leading Johnson down the beach with her dog.

What was most notable about Johnson’s outfit is that she was wearing a $400 pair of slides by Isabel Marant. Naturally, there are several, less expensive options available at places like Forever 21 and Wal-Mart.

Earlier that day, Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin were spotted shopping for cupcakes in Malibu.

Since the 50 Shades franchise came to a close, Johnson has been trying to move away from her infamous role as Anastasia Steele. She’s been earning critical acclaim for her role in Suspira, a remake of the classic horror film that also stars Chloe Grace Moretz and Tilda Swinton.

Luca Guadagnino, who directed the critically-acclaimed Call Me By Your Name, will be at the helm of the remake of the classic Dario Argento film, and it’s set to be released on November 2, 2018.

When Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin first got together, some fans of the 50 Shades franchise were disappointed, as they thought that Johnson should be dating her 50 Shades co-star, Jamie Dornan. However, Dornan has been happily married to his wife, film composer Amelia Warner (Mary Shelley), and they have two children together.

Dornan, in fact, has been very vocal about his support and love for Warner and left social media because he was tired of the “troll” attacks against his wife and their children.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin, however, have been going strong for a number of months and were last spotted together at a “romantic sushi date” in October, where they were once again “holding hands” and packing on the PDA. Johnson is also frequently seen in the Coldplay sound booth when they perform in concert, and Martin often dedicates many of the band’s love songs to her.

In fact, they’re friends with other celebrity couples as well — including Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and her new fiance, producer Brad Falchuk.

It sounds like Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are still going strong and very happy together, and we’re happy for them!