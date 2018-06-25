‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby Returns Home With Big News, Lani Demands To See Her Baby

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that the soap opera will kick off the week with some heartbreaking drama. Fans will see very emotional scenes, a major homecoming, and some shocking confrontations to start the week in Salem.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) returns home to Salem this week. Abby’s husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will be thrilled to see her back in Salem, but all of that will likely change when he finds out that she’s pregnant, and the baby likely belongs to his brother, Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

As DOOL fans may remember, Abigail slept with Stefan one time while she was struggling with her split personality disorder. Abby’s alter-ego, Gabby, fell head over heels in love with Stefan, and the two got intimate just before her condition was made known to her friends and family members. However, it seems that the consequences from that night will have a lasting impact on Abigail’s life, as well as her marriage with Chad.

Meanwhile, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be dealing with the ultimate heartbreak of losing her child. Lani, who went into labor nearly three months early, woke up to find out that her baby had died. This week, Days of our Lives viewers will see Lani demand to see her child at least once before he’s laid to rest. It will be an emotional time for everyone involved, including the baby’s father, Eli, and Lani’s former boyfriend, JJ.

All the while, some big drama will be sparking in Salem. Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) will finally confront Stefan face to face. Stefan is the man responsible for setting up Gabi for Andre’s murder, and ultimately getting her sent to prison for a crime she did not commit. Gabi is now vowing to get revenge on Stefan and likely Abigail, who both played a big part in her incarceration.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will be stunned to find out that Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) is suing her baby daddy, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) for custody of their son, Tate. While Theresa wants to win Brady back, she’ll seemingly try a new tactic to get his attention, and regain custody of her son. When Brady and Eve (Kassie DePaiva) blast Theresa for her latest scheme, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will come to her defense.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.