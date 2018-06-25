‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Arrested For Domestic Battery After Dragging Them With A Car

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 24. Us Weekly confirmed that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had taken Harley into custody for allegedly beating up the MTV star and dragging him with a car.

Harley’s bail is set at $3,000. Magro and Harley are the parents of a daughter, Ariana Sky, 2 months.

The couple has shared the ups and downs of their relationship both on the MTV series and social media. Both Harley and Magro posted insults about each other on their respective Instagram pages and stories and each accused the other of cheating during May 2018.

After Harley and Magro’s exchange of insults on social media emerged, Magro released a statement to Us Weekly on April 30.

“This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

During recent episodes of the MTV series which aired in June, Magro has been seen lamenting over his deteriorating relationship with Harley, particularly after seeing castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in a happy relationship, and eventually, becoming engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren.

“Who the is the right person at this point?” Ronnie lamented about his relationship problems during one of the series final episodes.

He then referenced his failed relationship with former Jersey Shore co-star Sammi Giancola. “Because I’m with a girl for eight years and that didn’t work out,” he said tearfully. “Now I got a girl pregnant after a year and it’s probably not going to work out. What is it? Please tell me. Because I have no idea. I don’t know. Here I am, the same crying-b***h Ronnie in the same place in the same house.”

Although the couple attempted to reconcile their relationship for the sake of their daughter, Magro and Harley allegedly got into a physical altercation during the filming of Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Las Vegas on June 7.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter,” a source close to the couple told Us of the June 7 altercation. “Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up at the hotel where they were filming. Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

Neither Magro nor Harley have commented on her recent arrest thus far. The Season 1 finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursday, June 28 on MTV.