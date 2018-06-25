Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Share Exciting News On Instagram

'The Bachelor' lovebirds are making their nest in a brand new Arizona neighborhood.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are moving right along. The Bachelor lovebirds, who plan to tie the knot early next year in Maui, Hawaii, have settled on their new home in Arizona. The joint home purchase marks a major relationship milestone for the couple, who made headlines earlier this year for their controversial courtship after Arie had a change of heart and switched out fiancée Becca Kufrin for Lauren, his runner-up, on The Bachelor finale.

“Officially new home owners!” Burnham captioned a too-cute photo of the couple posing in front of their new digs, which features a powder blue front door.

“Officially new home owners!” Arie captioned a similar pic of the engaged couple. “Annnnnd I have blue pants to match our door!”

Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham first teased their new home purchase back in May, and it sounded like their journey to find a home was even more grueling than their journey to find love.

At the time, Arie told Us Weekly the couple purchased the brand new 2,607 square foot home after looking at nearly 70 properties, including a remodel that they first made an offer on then backed out after realizing how much work it needed.

After an exhaustive search, Arie and Lauren finally settled on the $870,000 property located in a hip neighborhood near trendy restaurants and shops, according to Realtor.com. The four bedroom, four bath house features an open floor plan, a big backyard, and fixtures from Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn.

“Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home,” Arie told Us. “It was built this year and we can’t wait to move in.”

Arie told Us he knew this house was a keeper from the moment they walked in for a showing, while Lauren was won over by the supersized closet in the master bedroom.

“From the minute I walked into this house, I had a good feeling,” Arie revealed.

Burnham added that the house also has plenty of room for the couple’s two dogs, Dallas and Bastian, who will each get their own room in the four-bedroom abode.

After she became engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor finale, Lauren Burnham moved from her hometown of Virginia Beach to Phoenix, Arizona, to be with her fiancé, and so far it has been a smooth transition. Lauren revealed that the relocation was easy for her because she has moved around her entire life.

Once the couple gets settled into their new home, their wedding—which won’t be documented by ABC’s cameras—won’t be too far off. Burnham told Entertainment Weekly she and Arie would “get married tomorrow” if they could.

“We’re just really happy with each other. We vibe well together and are ready for the next step,” Burnham said.

The Bachelor returns to ABC next January.