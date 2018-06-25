Kourtney Kardashian Wows In A Bikini In Rare Instagram Photo With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima

Kourtney shared new bikini photos with her boyfriend Younes.

Kourtney Kardashian is showing off her seriously toned body – and her boyfriend – in new photos posted to her Instagram account. Per Express, the mom of three wowed in a bold bikini in new pictures she uploaded to the social media site on June 24 where she was rocking an orange two-piece as she cuddled up to boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The site is reporting that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a rare snap of herself with Younes during their vacation to Italy.

Though the couple are regularly photographed together in candid snaps taken by paparazzi, Kourtney rarely shares photos with her man on her official Instagram account, though she broke that rule over the weekend as the twosome spent some time together on a boat.

One of the three new photos Kardashian shared showed the reality star sitting alongside Younes in an orange retro style bikini with a matching orange hat and dark black sunglasses which she was peeking over to look at the camera.

Bendjima – who was rocking swimming shorts and an open shirt in the photo with the mom of three shared – then sweetly put his hand on Kourtney’s knee while a cave could be seen behind them.

Kardashian also included a couple of solo photos with her new uploads, including one of her making her way back into the boat in her orange bikini which showed off her toned body and incredibly flat stomach.

la dolce vita A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

The third snap showed Kourtney looking a little more covered up during her and Younes’s recent boat trip together, sporting a matching orange blouse which she tied at the waist and blue and white gingham shorts.

Kardashian, who tagged the couple’s location as Capri, Italy, captioned the photos with the Italian phrase “la dolce vita,” which translates in English to “the sweet life.”

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

The snaps Kourtney shared on her account came a few days after Inquisitr reported that the reality star was seen wearing the retro two-piece while on a boat with her boyfriend during their romantic vacation in Capri, Italy.

As Inquisitr also recently reported, the couple were spotted looking very loved-up as they took in the sights of Rome just last week, as Kardashian shared multiple photos and videos of the two together, including sweet clips of the two throwing coins into the Trevi Fountain.

A few days later, People shared pictures of the couple – who recently celebrated their first anniversary of dating – sharing kisses while taking a dip together in the ocean.

E! Online reported that the couple first met in 2016 in France amid Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian’s now infamous robbery in Paris.

“He literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving.’ And then next night Younes was like, ‘Bring you’re a** here,'” Kardashian recalled of their very first meeting in the French capital during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.