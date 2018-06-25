‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, June 26: Sally & Wyatt Make Love

Sally and Wyatt take their relationship to the next level.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 26 state that Sally (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) are ready to take their relationship a step further. They both have recently come out of relationships and have found comfort in their newfound friendship. They turned to each other when they were both at their lowest points, and found a mutual respect for each other. According to Soap Central, the pair won’t deny their chemistry anymore and Sally and Wyatt will make love.

Sally returned to Los Angeles, without a man nor a home, and she quickly found access to both, via Wyatt. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt offered her a place to stay and the two quickly struck up a friendship. Bonded by their dislike of Bill Spencer, the pair quickly resolved to make their own fame and fortune without the interference of Wyatt’s dad.

But that wasn’t the only common ground Sally and Wyatt found. Very quickly, it became evident that they were hugely attracted to each other. From the very first night together, they were fighting their raging hormones and if it wasn’t for Sally, they would have made love. Even on Monday, June 25’s episode of Bold and the Beautiful, Sally had to set boundaries and told Wyatt that her stay there was only temporary.

Now, the two will cement their friendship and take it to the next level by making love. Many B&B fans are already rooting for this couple since they both are strong, headstrong characters who seemingly fear no one. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers point out that many people will suddenly find out about their blossoming romance. Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) will walk in on them kissing, while Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will tell Katie (Heather Tom) about the couple. According to the Bold and the Beautiful official Instagram, Katie will be shocked that Wyatt moved on so quickly, which seems rich since she was kissing Thorne the very day that they broke up.

“Oh my god, you’re not kidding are you?”

But it seems as if Wyatt may really like Sally, as he stands up for her to Hope (Annika Noelle) later this week as well. Eric will give Sally a chance by putting her on the Hope for the Future line. Needless to say, Hope will not be impressed and will confront both Eric and Sally about it. Wyatt will later have a word with Hope in private. It seems as if he may already be protective of the redhead. Here’s to more hot summer romances on Bold and the Beautiful.