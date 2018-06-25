Clunes will play Sir Pitt Crawley.

Doc Martin fans can look forward to seeing Martin Clunes in a made for television version of Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray. On a break from filming the hit series Doc Martin, Clunes took part in the star-packed drama for ITV and Amazon that will air in 7 parts.

Radio Times says that Michael Palin and Suranne Jones of Doctor Foster will also be part of the class which explores manners and social climbing in a social setting.

“Thackeray’s literary classic is set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars and follows our beautiful and charming antihero Becky Sharp as she attempts to escape poverty and ascend the heights of English Society.”

Radio Times also noted that ITV has not revealed a debut date, but the trailer indicates that it will launch in 2018.

Vanity Fair has been adapted many times for television and film, the first time being in 1911 for a silent film. A more recent version starred Reese Witherspoon as the lead character of Becky Sharp.

Martin Clunes will play against type as the society villain Sir Pitt Crawley. Radio Times describes his role as follows.

“Martin Clunes is set to star as the villainous aristocrat Sir Pitt Crawley, while Tom Bateman will play the role of the empty-headed cavalry officer Captain Rawdon Crawley. Charlie Rowe is taking on the part of the ‘luckless soldier’ George Osborne.”

The Inquisitr reported that last year, Martin Clunes announced that fans could expect two more seasons of the hit ITV and PBS series Doc Martin before the cast calls it quits. Clunes has explained that the series will end after season nine. He announced that they were wrapping up season eight, which should air in 2018.

“We start making [series 8] in spring and it’ll probably be on air in the autumn. So [series 8] is the second to last.”

Ian McNiece who plays Bert Large says that after the production company threw a huge party after season seven, he thought that was it. McNiece has been on the show since the beginning and has lived part of every year down in Cornwall.

“At the end of the series we had a wrap party with the best drinks and food ever and we were thinking this is looking pretty – is this a goodbye? We were getting a little nervous. Then we had a cast and crew photograph and we had never had that before, and it was slightly unnerving that the end of this series we wrap things up nicely. But it is not over and we are thrilled.”

Doc Martin takes place in the fictional town of Portwenn in Cornwall.