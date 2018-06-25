‘Below Deck’ Stud Captain Lee Steals Fans Hearts As Favorite Male Bravolebrity In Twitter Contest

The fan-run contest gained major steam on Twitter and garnered thousands of votes.

One of Twitter’s biggest Bravo fans just recently wrapped up a bracket-challenge where viewers of the hit network voted on their favorite male Bravolebrity. Travis Mason is a self-proclaimed Bravoholic and began his “Mr. Bravo Universe” contest on June 16. After thousands of votes were compiled, Below Deck‘s patriarch Captain Lee came out on top as the fan favorite.

Bravo’s “Stud of the Sea” beat out some hefty competition including major heartthrobs from shows like Million Dollar Listing and Vanderpump Rules. Throughout several rounds staged over a few days, Captain Lee topped 31 other male Bravolebrities.

Along with Captain Lee, Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Fredrik Eklund (Million Dollar Listing New York), Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), Austen Kroll (Southern Charm), Tom Colicchio (Top Chef), Joao Franco (Below Deck Mediterranean), Shep Rose (Southern Charm), Carl Radke (Summer House), Tom Schwartz (Vanderpump Rules), Jeff Lewis (Flipping Out), James Kennedy (Vanderpump Rules), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live), Ryan Serhant (Million Dollar Listing New York), Steve Gold (Million Dollar Listing New York), Craig Conover (Southern Charm), Mike Shouhed (Shahs of Sunset), Josh Altman (Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles), Conrad Empson (Below Deck Mediterranean), Shervin Roohparvar (Shahs of Sunset), Adam Glick (Below Deck Mediterranean), Kyle Cooke (Summer House), Barry Smith (Southern Charm New Orleans), Jeff Charleston (Southern Charm New Orleans), Stephen McGee (Summer House), Jon Moody (Southern Charm New Orleans), Josh Flagg (Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles), Parker Young (Imposters), Justin Reese (Southern Charm New Orleans), Rob Heaps (Imposters), and Colin Macy-O’Toole (Below Deck Mediterranean) all competed for the title of Mr. Bravo Universe.

????LADIES AND GENTLEMEN! ???? YOUR 2018 #MrBravoUniverse

CHAMPION: @capthlr ???? ???? THE STUD OF THE SEA ???? ???? HIS ROAD TO VICTORY: ???? R1: Adam Glick

R16: Andy Cohen

QF: Craig Conover

SF: Fredrik Eklund

F: Shep Rose pic.twitter.com/PkyxOb5y14 — Travis Mason (@Travvie_Dearest) June 24, 2018

Travis seeded the contestants by how many followers they have on Twitter, which ultimately led to Captain Lee, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose and Frederik Ecklund in the final four after votes were tallied over several rounds. Shep topped Austin in the finals, while Captain Lee beat out Frederik to make the final two. With well over a thousand votes, Captain Lee came out on top with 74 percent of the vote to Shep’s 26 percent.

The Below Deck Captain was extremely appreciative of the results of Mr. Bravo Universe and thanked host Travis for including him in his bracket challenge.

“Wow, who would’ve thunk, thanks so much. I am honored and humbled. Its [sic] truly a first for me. I love my job,” Captain Lee tweeted after the results went live.

He now joins the ranks of Ben Robinson (Below Deck) and Scott Nevins (The People’s Couch) in winners of Mr. Bravo Universe from the last two years.

Travis is currently running the Miss Bravo Pageant which includes 32 female Bravolebrities that are not Housewives. Hannah Ferrier, Ariana Madix, and Lala Kent are just some of the women fans will be deciding between over the next few days.

The contests are strictly fan-run; Mr. Bravo Universe and the Miss Bravo Pageant are not affiliated with NBC-Universal.