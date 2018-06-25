Amber Rose Fans Wig Out Over Her Long Hair At The BET Awards, Question Her Breast Reduction Surgery

Amber Rose debuted a dazzling new look at the BET Awards on Sunday night, and a some fans of the voluptuous model and actress almost didn’t recognize her. Her pinup look also made some people question whether she actually went under the knife to decrease her breast size.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Amber Rose’s BET Awards look was seemingly inspired by glamorous Old Hollywood actresses. The 34-year-old’s fans are accustomed to seeing her rocking her signature shaved hairstyle, so they had to do a double-take when she walked the red carpet sporting long platinum waves. Rose’s blonde wig reached down below her shoulder blades and was parted to the side. It was somewhat reminiscent of the iconic hairstyle favored by ’40s silver screen siren Veronica Lake.

Rose flaunted her hourglass figure in an emerald green velour dress designed by Bryan Hearns. The body-hugging garment featured a low neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, but it had a modest knee-length skirt. Rose completed her look with a pair of dainty gold high heel sandals and teardrop-shaped emerald earrings.

Amber Rose gave fans a closer view of her beauty look in an Instagram video, and some of her followers responded by saying that she didn’t look like herself with the blonde wig on. One fan remarked that the long hair made her look like Christina Aguilera, and another wrote that she resembled Aubrey O’Day. She was also called a “blonde Jessica Rabbit,” “Modern Marilyn Monroe,” “Muva Barbie,” and a “real life mermaid.”

“I didn’t recognize you at first. Gorgeous!” read one of the many positive reactions to the blonde bombshell’s video.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

Thanks to her eye-popping cleavage, some of Amber Rose’s Instagram followers found it hard to believe that she recently underwent breast reduction surgery. As reported by People, Rose made the decision to have her 36H breasts reduced to a 36DDD cup size because they made her feel like she was carrying a “heavy backpack” around on her chest. She was worried that she “wouldn’t feel sexy anymore” after the surgery, but she was ecstatic with the results. Her admirers also think that she looks pretty amazing.

“Babe you got a boob deduction and they STILL POPPIN? Girl you are stunning!!!!!!!!” remarked one fan.

“I’m confused I though she got a breast reduction. Either way what a gorgeous woman,” another wrote.

Amber Rose walked the red carpet with her BFF, fellow former stripper and rapper girlfriend Blac Chyna. Her pal opted for an edgier modern look that consisted of a sheer silver chainlink crop-top featuring a V of metallic fringe on the bust. Her warrior princess ensemble also included a matching double-slit skirt. Like Rose, she chose to wear a wig to he event. However, Chyna color-coordinated hers with her outfit by rocking a short silver hairpiece styled in finger waves.