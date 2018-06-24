Jeremy Vuolo’s Latest Instagram Post Proves That Jinger Duggar Hasn’t Given Birth Yet

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s baby girl hasn’t arrived yet, but a few members of the Duggar family were prepared to welcome her this weekend if she decided to make an early appearance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jeremy Vuolo, 30, had fans freaking out on Saturday after he posted a pregnancy update on Jinger Duggar, 24. He took to Instagram to tease that the Counting On couple’s daughter would be arriving “soon,” which sparked speculation that his wife had gone into labor ahead of her July due date. However, the Texas pastor’s most recent Instagram post put concerns of a preterm birth to rest, at least temporarily. On Sunday, Jeremy shared a photo of a still-pregnant Jinger hanging out with some of her siblings in front of a hotel.

“A weekend visit from family,” Jeremy captioned the image.

The family members who made the long trip from Arkansas to Laredo, Texas included Jinger’s older sisters Jana, 28, and Jessa, 25. Jessa’s husband, Ben Seewald, 23, also joined the group, as did family friend Laura DeMasie. Jeremy didn’t reveal whether there was a particular reason that Jinger’s family was visiting, but it’s possible that they were town to help her prepare for her baby’s arrival. As reported by the International Business Times, Jana has previously expressed interest in decorating her niece’s nursery. She and Jessa were helping Jinger and Jeremy get moved into their new home when she told the Counting On cameras that they planned on returning to Laredo once Jinger was pregnant.

“We’ll come back next time and we’re going to help them set up a nursery,” Jana said.

Jeremy Vuolo didn’t reveal whether Jinger’s sisters brought the Counting On crew with them for their visit, but it’s likely that the camera guys are currently on standby; Jinger is approaching her 37th week of pregnancy, and they probably want to be around if she goes into labor early. However, Jeremy’s Instagram post says that Jinger’s sisters were only visiting for the weekend, so it seems as though the parents-to-be currently don’t have any reason to believe that their daughter will arrive this far ahead of schedule.

The absence of Michelle Duggar in the photo above is further evidence that Jinger isn’t preparing to give birth just yet. During an interview with Us Weekly, Jinger said that her mother is the only member of the family who she knows for sure will be present when her baby arrives. However, she also hopes that her older sister Jill, who is a certified professional midwife, will be able to make it to Laredo before she goes into labor.

“I want my mom definitely at the birth of our child and so I’ve invited her and Jana as well and Jill, she wants to make it. So they’re invited, but I don’t know how many will be able to make it,” Jinger said. “My mom, at this point, is the only one who’s probably going to be able to make it for the birth.”