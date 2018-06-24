Bella Hadid’s Wardrobe Malfunction In Paris Revealed Her Assets

Bella Hadid gave the world quite the show in Paris.

Bella Hadid is a fashion model that’s never been afraid to give the world a lot more than they bargained for on the runway, but last night, while she was out and about in Paris, she gave onlookers a lot more than they bargained for.

The Daily Mail has some photos of Bella Hadid in a canary-yellow Dior two-piece pantsuit. As she got into the car, her breast fell out of her top, exposing every part to the onlooking paparazzi.

It wasn’t the first time Hadid went topless, but this time, her toplessness was unintentional.

Now, obviously, we can’t show you the photos here, but you can check them out at the link above.

Here, however, are some more family-friendly photos of Hadid in the Dior outfit, which retails for about $3,000.

The interesting part is, Hadid paired her fancy pantsuit with a pair of pure white sneakers, which was nothing if not an interesting fashion choice.

Bella Hadid was in town to promote her appearance at the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

Also in attendance were fellow models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.

Hadid was recently in the news because of the rumors that she was having “secret weekend hookups” with her ex-boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Allegedly, they reunited at the Gare de Lyon and looked “more in love than ever before.” They first reunited at the Coachella Music Festival this year. They again hooked up at the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party during the Cannes Film Festival in May, where they were reportedly “locking lips.”

The duo was a couple for more than 18 months before splitting in November 2016. After The Weeknd broke up with Bella Hadid, he began dating fellow pop sensation, Selena Gomez. However, that relationship didn’t last, either.

According to a source close to the couple, “they were both partying with their closest friends and The Weeknd looked very much part of the family.”

When they broke up, however, Hadid was reportedly “devastated” about it, but told the press that she was looking to focus on her career rather than her love life.

However, when they reunited, they seemed to pick up right where they left off. And the same seemed to be true even in Paris, when Bella Hadid and The Weeknd hooked up right after the Dior fashion show, and then “snuck off together” deep into the night to be together.