Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless In A Bathtub, Leaves Little To The Imagination

With champagne in hand, Emily Ratajkowski treats herself to a bubble bath and shares a topless photo, barely covering her ample assets with the bubbles. The 27-year-old model’s incredible selfie in a leopard bikini gained 1.3 million likes on her Instagram account that has over 18 million followers.

The Daily Mail says the London-born American model shared the topless picture on her Instagram stories.

Ratajkowski shot to fame after appearing in the music video for Robin Thicke and Pharrell’s hit song “Blurred Lines.” The model frequently updates her fans with sensual selfies, flaunting her slim figure.

In the topless bathtub photo, Emily is wearing makeup and hoop earrings in the professionally captured shot. Her wedding band is also in full view.

After a whirlwind romance, the I Feel Pretty actress married filmmaker Sebastian Bear-McClard in a City Hall wedding. The model-actress revealed on The Tonight ShowWith Jimmy Fallon that the couple smelted their own wedding rings from an ounce of gold.

The model told Fallon how the newlyweds made their rings back in April.

“We walked into Chinatown and bought an ounce of gold, and he was like, ‘We’ll melt down the gold and make the rings.'”

Emily was previously in a relationship with Andrew Dryden and Jeff Magid, who she broke up with in early 2018. The politically active model-actress has supported Planned Parenthood and campaigned for Bernie Sanders.

Emily Ratajkowski covers her boobs with bubble bath as she takes a soak https://t.co/UxuANHrfCq — The Sun Showbiz (@TheSunShowbiz) June 23, 2018

Earlier this year, Ratajkowski got her first fragrance campaign as the face of Paco Rabanne Parfum’s women’s line. After starring alongside Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty, the budding actress landing a role in NBC pilot Bright Futures, which is yet to be released.

???????????? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jun 20, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

The June Marie Claire cover model spoke about what feminism means to her with the publication.

“We grow up in this patriarchal, misogynistic culture, and women fantasize about watching themselves through a male gaze. But if a woman decided that she likes herself in a gaze, and it makes her happy, should she feel the burden of where that comes from? I don’t know the answer. That’s now what feminism is about. It’s freedom of choice. Do what you feel like!”

The model spoke about her sexuality and how her boobs make her feel powerful. The self-described feminist has drawn some criticism for her topless selfies. However, the 27-year-old has defended her choice to embrace her sexuality.

The 5ft 7in actress has her Inamorata swimwear collection, which she promotes and models to her Instagram fans.