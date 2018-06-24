Taylor Swift Surprised Fans By Inviting Special Musical Guests On Stage During Two-Day Concert Event In London

The singer performed the last leg of her 'Repuation' Stadium Tour in the U.K and Ireland with a two-day concert event at Wembley Stadium

Taylor Swift continued her tradition of surprising her fans by bringing famous musical acts to sing a duet with her on stage during her ‘Reputation’ Stadium Tour at Wembley Stadium in London, England. On Friday night, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer brought to the stage former One Direction boy band member, Niall Horan, and the two proceeded to belt out Horan’s hit song, “Slow Hands” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Clearly there was no “bad blood” between the two as Swift, 28, used to date the 24-year-old’s bandmate, Harry Styles. The “End Game” singer’s fans went crazy and rushed to share their excitement on social media. One fan even referred to Friday night concert as “the best show”.

TAYLOR AND NIALL HORAN ARE SINGING SLOW HANDS WHDJXKKWKS THIS IS THE BEST SHOW #RepTourLondon pic.twitter.com/ObFnp2GvpX — tasha • “HEEYY GIRLS” (@nxtasha13) June 22, 2018

Like she’s done in the past, the “Style” singer gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look as she shared a picture of her and the “This Town” singer during a soundcheck session before the evening concert on her Instagram.

Horan also posted his own photo on his Instagram to commemorate the experience.

Friday was day one of Swift’s two-day stint at the famous British stadium and her special musical guest for her Saturday night show was even bigger. Billboard reported that the “Delicate” singer ended her London concert Saturday by bringing out one of the U.K.’s most famous singers, Robbie Williams. Swift sat down and began playing the piano when Williams entered the stage, sending concert-goers over the edge. The pair then proceeded to do a powerful rendition of the “Rock DJ” singer’s iconic, hit song, “Angels”. Williams even surprised Swift herself by wearing one of Taylor Swift’s concert T-shirts.

Wembley Stadium wasn’t the first time Swift had artists join her on stage. Fans will probably remember that during her two-day concert event at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California back in May, the “Out Of The Woods” singer had her BFF, Selena Gomez, join her on stage to sing Gomez’s song, “Hands to Myself”. Swift surprised her fans even further when she introduced a second musical guest for the night, Troye Sivan, performing his single, “My My My!”.

Fans were also treated to a Shawn Mendes duet when he joined Swift on stage to perform his 2017 hit single, “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”. Mendes’s performance was especially meaningful for the singer himself as he had previously shared the stage with Swift as the opening act for her “1989 World Tour”.

Saturday night’s Wembley Stadium show marked the end of the “Reputation” Stadium Tour’s time in the U.K. and Ireland. Swift will embark on the next leg of her tour back in the U.S. on June 30 in Louisville, Kentucky and fans can only hope that the “Shake It Off” singer will continue to surprise them by inviting musical guests to perform with her on stage.