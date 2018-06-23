Farrah Fawcett Limited-Edition Lipstick Launched By Barney’s New York On Anniversary Of Her Death

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ icon is honored with a beauty brand with proceeds going to the foundation she created shortly before her death.

Farrah Fawcett’s favorite lipstick look has been recreated. A limited-edition Farrah Fawcett lipstick will launch on Monday, June 25, on the ninth anniversary of her death. Farrah by Nude Envie will retail for $38 with proceeds benefitting the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which was created by Fawcett in 2007. The Charlie’s Angels star created the foundation shortly after her cancer diagnosis.

Farrah Fawcett Foundation president and CEO, actress Alana Stewart, told The Hollywood Reporter the lipstick launch is just the first product that will honor her late friend and benefit cancer prevention and research.

While Fawcett was a natural beauty with a casual “California girl” look, Stewart revealed she “loved her lipstick.” Farrah, who owned hundreds of lipsticks, wore a signature pink color that she would achieve by mixing colors. Stewart revealed that another one of Farrah’s friends, Barneys New York’s makeup artist Patrick Foley, came up with the idea for a tribute lipstick.

“Patrick’s always wanted to do a Farrah pink lipstick,” Alana Stewart told THR. “It’s a great pink that looks good on everyone….it’s kind of the perfect all-around pink, a great summer shade, and I think Farrah would have just loved it.”

The Nude Envie lipstick launch comes exactly nine years after Farrah’s death. The beloved star died on June 25, 2009.

Stewart also teased future Farrah hair care products—something the late actress and pinup poster icon knew a lot about.

“There are so many opportunities we see the potential for in beauty products, including hair products,” Stewart added. “You know, she was famous for her hair!”

In the 1970s, Farrah Fawcett made waves for her blonde tresses and those famous commercials for Fabergé. Farrah Fawcett Shampoo was first produced by Fabergé, Inc. in 1977, and Fawcett’s commercials for the products touted nourishing vitamins and minerals.

Farrah Fawcett’s long-forgotten hair care line, which was available from the late 1970s through the early ’80s, got a recent shout-out on the Netflix hit Stranger Things when Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) revealed the secret to his hairstyling regimen to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) ahead of the Snow Ball.

“Fabergé Organics,” the Stranger Things teen said. “Use the shampoo and the conditioner, and when your hair is damp — it’s not wet, okay? — when it’s damp, do four puffs of the Farrah Fawcett spray.”

For now, though, the lips have it. The limited-edition Farrah lipstick is available at select Barneys New York stores and online at barneys.com and nudeenvie.com.