'Hollywood Life' says she was speaking directly to her husband

So far, there have been two official stories about Melania Trump’s controversial jacket that she wore to visit children at a border detention center. One came from the First Lady’s representative Stephanie Grisham who said that the jacket which read “‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ meant nothing. But her husband, Donald Trump, said that she wore the jacket as a statement to the media about fake news and also to ineffectual Democrats.

But Hollywood Life is saying that there is now a third story and this one is from a source close to Melania who says that the message was only meant for Donald Trump alone.

“Melania is tired of being quiet and hiding inside the White House. She wanted to make it loud and clear that she really does not care for any of it. For weeks leading up to the ‘I don’t care’ jacket moment, Melania has felt frustrated, angry, and tired of being complicit to her husband’s actions.”

The source added that Melania Trump certainly cares about the plight of children who have been separated from their parents and would never want them to think that the message was directed at them.

What Melania Wearing Zara Tells Us About Today's Consumer Melania Trumps jacket saying, "I really don't care, do u?" has important implications for how consumer products are presented and sold today. https://t.co/TlOzH7HTX8 https://t.co/zd8y2ntJ56 — Business World (@Businesss_World) June 23, 2018

But the Melania insider continues, saying that the message was only dismissive of her husband, and aids did try to get her to choose other outerwear.

“She wore the jacket against the advice of all of her aids and staff. It was her small act of rebellion against her husband, his alleged cheating, his policies, and his other most embarrassing actions.”

Melania was reportedly crushed that anyone thought that she was saying that she didn’t care about children or immigrants.

“She is sincerely heartbroken about immigrant children being removed from families and sincerely does want to help and make a difference. She is also surprised that her attempt at sending a message to the world blew up in her face.”

The backlash against the First Lady came from all sides as many people saw the message on her jacket as heartless. Melania never considered that her intention might be misconstrued

“She wasn’t expecting this reaction. She does care about the kids and was trying to do something positive to help make change and feels horrible that she is being misunderstood.”

This misstep comes on the heels of the First Lady’s surgery or kidney procedure, as reported by the Inquisitr, depending on whom you believe. A spokesperson for Melania Trump said that she had a procedure while Donald Trump told the press that she had a serious surgery and wasn’t allowed to fly, which is why he went alone to Canada for the G7 Summit and to Singapore for the meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.