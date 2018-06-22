‘Catfish’ Resumes Filming After Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims

MTV’s hit show Catfish is back in action after filming was halted due to sexual harassment claims made against the show’s star, Nev Schulman.

According to a June 22 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Catfish production was previously suspended after a woman who previously appeared on the series claimed via a YouTube video that Nev Schulman had made unwanted sexual advances towards her, as well as inappropriate comments.

On Friday, an MTV spokesperson confirmed that the show’s production would be starting up again about a month after it was stopped. The show is now filming again after the claims against Nev were ruled “not credible.”

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content immediately engaged an independent third party investigator. The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nev’s accuser is a woman named Ayissha Morgan, who appeared on a Season 4 episode of Catfish. Morgan alleged that Schulman told her he didn’t believe she was gay, and that he hinted that she should have sex with him to “evaluate” her sexuality.

After the allegations became public, Nev Schulman issued a statement denying any wrong doing, and revealed that there were plenty of colleagues there at the time of filming with his accuser that would be”willing to speak up” about what really happened. Nev added that he has always been very open about his life, and would take responsibility for any issues he caused, but that the allegations of sexual misconduct are “false.”

“The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false,” Schulman stated at the time.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that a television show has been shut down due to sexual misconduct allegations. Just last year, Bachelor in Paradise filming was suspended, and all of the cast members were sent home after Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson stirred up controversy when they had a heated sexual encounter in the swimming pool after a full day of drinking at the bar.

Those sexual misconduct claims were also thrown out, and Corrine and DeMario went on to build a close friendship, although neither of them returned to film the rest of Bachelor in Paradise that season.