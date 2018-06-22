Ariana Grande Responds To Pregnancy Rumors After Quickie Engagement To Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is speaking out on the rumors that she is pregnant with her first child, just days after her engagement to new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

According to a June 22 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Ariana Grande is making it perfectly clear to her fans that she is not pregnant with Pete Davidson’s child, despite the rumors following the couple’s quick engagement. However, just because the couple got engaged after only a few weeks of dating, it doesn’t mean that the singer is pregnant, Ariana claims.

“oh this s—ts gonna be every other week now enjoy!” Ariana Grande replied to one fan who tweeted “ariana is pregnant again are we shocked.” However, it seems that Grande isn’t opposed to having babies with Davidson, in her own time of course.

When one fan tweeted that Ariana and Pete would have the “cutest babies ever,” the singer replied, “oh absolutely but ……… innnnnnnaaaaawhile.” The pregnancy rumors were bound to happen after Grande and Davidson’s engagement was announced. The couple, who only started dating in May, stunned fans with the announcement of their upcoming marriage plans, and the huge diamond sparkler on the singer’s finger.

However, despite the fast pace of the relationship, Ariana and Pete’s close friends and family members are reportedly being very supportive of their romance. “They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married. Their friends are really excited and supportive,” an insider close to the couple previously revealed.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, not everyone close to Grande and Davidson are thrilled with their engagement. Sources tell Hollywood Life, that some people believe the couple are confusing lust for love, and that they may be making mistake by moving so quickly.

“Ariana is beyond sure that this is a lasting love, but there are plenty of people in her world who are afraid this is going to crash and burn as quickly as it began, but no one is going to say that to her because it’s pointless. She’s way too crazy in love to slow this down,” one source stated.

For now, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson seem to be loving every minute of their time together as they’ve been nearly inseparable since their engagement news broke. The couple have been spotted at Hollywood parties, Disneyland, and even shopping for furniture for their brand new apartment. They’ve also been posting about each other on social media. However, as happy as they are now, a baby is seemingly not on their radar just yet.