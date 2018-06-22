Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Go Public, Pack On The PDA At Party, According To ‘Page Six’

Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle made their relationship official a few weeks ago after months of speculation. The new couple is going out in public with a source telling Page Six that they were packing on the PDA at a Metropolitan magazine’s party.

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March this year after 12 years of marriage and they released a joint statement.

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for privacy during this time.”

Don Jr. reportedly started dating Guilfoyle the same month. However, Vanessa and Trump seem to maintain a cordial co-parenting relationship.

The former couple has been photographed with their children since the amicable divorce.

Vanessa supported her ex-husband’s new relationship after he reacted to a news report calling for Kimberly to be fired from The Five on Fox News.

Vanessa defended Don Jr’s girlfriend on Twitter.

‘The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she’s dating Don. We’ve been separated for over 9 months and respect each other’s decisions & privacy. We’ll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our [private] lives,’ she tweeted.

TMZ published photos of the couple at a Poison concert yesterday in New York.

The story we've all been waiting for, obviously: Don Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle confirm their relationship ???????? https://t.co/NOM988avpe — Karen Ruiz (@_kareruiz) June 14, 2018

There is no hiding the relationship as Page Six reports that Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, and Don Jr, 40, couldn’t keep their hands off each other at the party.

A witness tells the website that Donald Trump Jr. was touching his girlfriend all night and they were holding hands.

Don Jr. gushes over Kimberly Guilfoyle and agrees 'he's a lucky man' https://t.co/FmUkvPy2pb @MailOnline — @Allan (@Allan78727186) June 22, 2018

Guilfoyle was married to Democratic California politician Gavin Newsom for five years and filed for divorce in 2006.

She married interior designer Eric Villency a few months after divorcing Newsom. The marriage produced a child and they divorced in 2009.

Happy Father’s Day times 5⁦ ⁦@DonaldJTrumpJr⁩ !Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies ! pic.twitter.com/pUlxzlHobr — Vanessa Trump (@MrsVanessaTrump) June 17, 2018

The Fox News host was briefly linked to short-lived former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who was going through a divorce, which the wife later dropped.

The new couple has been spotted in New York and Washington at public events as an item. Don and Kimberly initially tried to keep the relationship private after reports of them being spotted at restaurants.

Don Jr. has faced criticism for meeting with a Russian lawyer last year under an agreement to receive damaging information about Hillary Clinton’s campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

He has since promoted various conspiracy theories on social media, such as liking a Tweet suggesting that 17-year-old Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg is an actor.