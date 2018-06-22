Demi Lovato Opens Up To Fans About ‘Difficult Time’ During Concert Stop In Barcelona

Following the release of her shocking new song, “Sober,” Demi Lovato is finally opening up to her fans about her recent struggles.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, the 25-year-old stunned fans by releasing her new track, in which she confesses that she has unfortunately relapsed after six years of sobriety. As many of her fans know, Lovato first checked into rehab in 2010 at the age of 18. Then in 2013, Demi entered a sober house for about year. But her new song lyrics reveal that Lovato has suffered a setback in her sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” Lovato, 25, sings during the chorus of the track, which she released on Thursday, June 21. “To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore.”

It is unclear how recent the relapse is but as her fans know, Demi has always been very open and honest with them about her struggles. And at her concert last night in Barcelona, Demi opened up to fans on her “Tell Me You Love Me” Tour, according to Radar Online.

“I just want to let you know that no matter what you’re going through, you can get through it. Life is really, really funny sometimes, and it can difficult—but for the most part, if you do what makes you happy and you set yourself free, you’ll live an amazing life,” she told fans before singing her song “Warrior.”

Happy and free ???? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 20, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Fans were also surprised that Lovato has not yet added the new single to her rotation of songs on her tour set. The outlet shares that last night, Lovato did not perform “Sober” and it is unclear whether or not she will at any point on her current tour.

Yesterday, Lovato shared a teaser trailer for her song on her famed Instagram account and her fans showed the singer a ton of support. In just one day of being posted, the video has already earned Lovato over 1.8 views likes in addition to 30,000 comments. Many fans were quick to applaud Lovato for being so candid and open with them about her struggles while countless others rooted for the singer in her recovery.

“Stay Strong Demi, We Love U So Much!!! You’re a Great Warrior!!!!”

“It takes a strong and humble person to admit the truth. I admire your honesty! Stay strong,” another fan wrote.

Hopefully Demi’s fans can help to lift her up during this trying time.