Drake Hints At Double Disc Album With Mysterious ‘Scorpion’ Billboards In Toronto

The summer music roll-out continues on, with hip-hop artist Drake giving fans another mysterious hint at his forthcoming album Scorpion slated to drop June 29.

This time, the Toronto native took to covering his home city in some well-placed billboards donned in Scorpion graphics and what we can only assume are choice Drake quotes.

In several locations across the city, these signs have popped up seemingly overnight to promote the album. One of the Billboards features an owl about to snatch a scorpion and underneath it, there’s another billboard that reads, “changing from boy to a man.”

Some of the other billboards share some cryptic messaging. One of them reads, “Don’t hit me when you hear this.”

However, the two other billboards seem to hint at a possible double disc album. One of them reads, “A Side B Side.” And another Billboard says, “Is there more.” This isn’t a far-fetched idea, as Drake’s last two projects have been considerably lengthy so it doesn’t seem out of reach.

Drake began teasing new music with an Instagram photo of him recording overlooking Toronto through large glass windows only a short while after releasing his last project More Life.

Most recently, Drake has dominated radio stations across the globe with his smash hits “God’s Plan” as well as “Nice For What.” Both song’s respective music videos as well were widely recognized as some of the best of the year so far, with Drake exhibiting his generosity in the “God’s Plan” video and reminiscing on his past with the help of his former Degrassi cast in the “Nice For What” video.

Drake had dubbed that particular project a “playlist” as opposed to calling it a traditional album, a first for the artist.

This all follows Drake’s very public feud with fellow hip-hop artist Pusha T, in which both parties released more than one diss track about the other, culminating in Pusha’s “The Story of Adidon,” which revealed a previously unseen photo of Drake in blackface, as well as the allegation that the “God’s Plan” rapper had fathered a child with French porn star Sophie Brussau.

Although Drake is yet to publicly confirm or deny the allegations of him being a father, sources and reports that have all emerged since Pusha’s reveal have all corroborated the Daytona artist’s claims.

Drake has yet to fire back to “The Story Of Adidon” with a response track, having only released a statement on Instagram about the photo of him covered in blackface.