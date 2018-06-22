Khloe Kardashian Posts Heartfelt Message About Children Separated From Their Parents At The Border

Khloe Kardashian is speaking out about the controversy that is happening at the U.S. border. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Friday morning to reveal her thoughts on the children who are being separated from their parents, who are trying to enter the United States illegally.

Khloe Kardashian reveals that no matter how her social media followers and fans feel about refugees, it is everyone’s responsibility to be kind and caring towards one another as a member of the human race. Khloe tells her fans that we must do better as a country and as people, revealing that her time as a mother has taught her just how important the bond between children and their parents is.

“As a new mommy, there is nothing in this world more important to me than my baby girl. It has been heartbreaking to watch what has been going on at the border, and impossible to comprehend that we live in a country where children are torn from the arms of their parents, who are dealt the ultimate punishment for wanting a better life for their families.”

“Whether you believe that refugees should be allowed into this country or not, this is not how human beings treat each other. This is not how we foster love and acceptance. This is not who we are. There are thousand of children now separated from their parents, and we must not let these children be forgotten. We have to do better than this. Please tweet, talk, call, post, write, donate,” Khloe Kardashian wrote via Instagram and Twitter.

Khloe’s comments come just two days after she took to Twitter in support of news anchor Rachel Maddow, who broke down over the reports of children being taken away from their parents at the border while on live television.

“Please do not apologize! Thank you for showing compassion and heart when others have been heartless and vile,” Kardashian tweeted Maddow, who apologized for her outpouring of emotion while on television.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian is taking a stance on the issues at the border and is calling for all of her fans to do the same. Khloe’s words drip with emotion as she seemingly feels the weight of the refugee parents and children’s situation. Like so many other outspoken celebrities, the reality star is now calling for change and hopes that the U.S. government will find a better way to deal with the situation.