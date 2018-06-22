‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani’s Tragedy Could Lead To A Reunion With JJ

The loss of a baby will have repercussions throughout Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Lani Price (Sal Stowers) and JJ Devearux (Casey Moss) may be headed for a reunion in the near future.

According to Soap Hub, Lani has suffered a shocking tragedy with the death of her baby, and she’ll need her friends and family to lean on more than ever. Lani will be completely devastated when she learns that her child has died, but it seems that JJ will be there for her to do whatever he can to help ease her pain.

Of course, JJ will also be in pain. He’s had a very tough year, and for months he believed the child to be his own. However, Days of Our Lives fans watched as he learned the baby was actually fathered by Eli Grant during a one night stand.

In a recent poll, 75 percent of Days of Our Lives fans who voted revealed that they would like to see Lani and JJ get back together following the baby’s death. The couple were going very strong before JJ learned the truth about the child’s paternity, and many viewers seemingly believe the pair could get their relationship back. However, 25 percent of fans think that way too much has happened between the pair, and that they are better off as friends.

If Days of Our Lives doesn’t reunite JJ and Lani, there are a few possible love interests that the two could have in the future. JJ has a history with Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) and could easily pair back up with her. In addition, he also seemingly has an attraction with Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley). Although Theresa is determined to win back Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), if that doesn’t work, DOOL fans could see a JJ and Theresa match in the future.

Meanwhile, Lani could also strengthen her bond with Eli, who will also be mourning the death of his child. The pair could help each other work through their grief and eventually build a budding romance. She could also be paired up with Kyle Lowder’s upcoming mystery character. Lowder, who previously played the role of Brady on Days of Our Lives, is returning the soap in a new role, which some believe could be a recast of Rex Brady. The character could match up with Lani nicely, or she may even go after a bad boy and hook up with Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.