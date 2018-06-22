Dallas Mavericks Trade With Atlanta Hawks To No. 3 And Take Luka Doncic, Trae Young Goes No. 5 In NBA Draft

Luka Doncic will play for the Dallas Mavericks after a huge trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

Luka Doncic is headed to the Dallas Mavericks, with Trae Young going to the Atlanta Hawks after an intriguing draft night trade took place. Doncic and Young landing with the Mavericks and Hawks will be one of the biggest takeaways from a memorable 2018 NBA draft.

As most people expected, the Phoenix Suns took DeAndre Ayton first overall, according to AZ Central. The rest of the NBA draft instantly became a mystery once the Sacramento Kings wound up on the clock.

The Kings took Marvin Bagley which opened the door for the Atlanta Hawks to either keep their pick or trade it away. The Hawks entertained several NBA trade offers for the No. 3 pick before agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN.

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed in principle to send their pick this year, No. 5 overall and next year’s first-round pick for the rights to Luka Doncic. Going back to the Atlanta Hawks is high-scoring guard Trae Young. Also, the Mavericks’ pick will have some protections attached to it.

The details of the trade between the Mavericks and Hawks suggests that it was costly for Dallas to move up two spots, however, they were able to get the player they wanted. In fact, both the Mavericks and Hawks will walk away feeling pleased about the draft night trade.

Luka Doncic has to be pleased going to the Dallas Mavericks in a draft night trade. Mike Stobe / Getty Images

Luka Doncic finds himself with a Dallas Mavericks’ organization that has some stability with Rick Carlisle and the coaching staff, as well as on the roster. Doncic likely could not have landed in a better situation for him career wise.

Dirk Nowitzki will be around with the Mavericks for at least one more season. He could be look upon as a mentor for Luka Doncic as he begins his Mavericks’ tenure.

The Mavericks used Dennis Smith at point often this past season. Smith will now be able to alternate on and off the basketball for the Mavericks with Doncic giving them a more traditional lead guard.

What cannot be overlooked is the fact that international players have thrived with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic comes with proven credentials and he should be able to adapt quickly.

Luka Doncic is selected at No. 3 and will be traded to the Dallas Mavericks! pic.twitter.com/BfcKVsnzfK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2018

Not to get overshadowed are the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks getting Trae Young helps them in two ways.

The presence of Trae Young helps open the door for the Atlanta Hawks to pursue trade offers for disgruntled point guard Dennis Schroder. Young will help the Hawks who want to develop a free-flowing offensive attack similar to the Golden State Warriors.

Getting a protected first-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks gives the Atlanta Hawks another asset they can use in future trades or to add a young player next season. The Mavericks are hoping to make a run at a major free agent with an eye on the playoffs next season. That could guarantee the Hawks getting their pick next summer.

The draft night trade between Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks will be talked about for years to come. Fans of both the Mavericks and Hawks will compare the careers of each player over the course of their respective careers.