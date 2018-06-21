‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, June 22: Nick’s Unbelievable Announcement & Mac’s Revelation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 22 bring a day chock full of unexpected circumstances as J.T.’s ex-wives square off, and Nick manages to surprise his father. Plus, Billy shares a secret with his girlfriend’s daughter, and that could lead to a whole lot of trouble.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) invites the whole Newman family for a surprise party, and they will be in for a huge surprise when they arrive and find out it’s actually an engagement party for Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s umpteenth wedding.

Victor (Eric Braeden) might wonder precisely what Nick’s plan is since Sharon is the reason Nick lost custody of Christian temporarily in the first place. Where is this whole thing going? As for Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she probably won’t be throwing a bridal shower any time too soon. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) feel utterly confused about their brother’s latest move.

Speaking of Victoria, Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) returns to Genoa City with lots of questions for Victoria about J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), according to She Knows Soaps. She also gives Vicky some surprising news about the missing father of their children. Somebody is using one of J.T.’s old credit cards across multiple states for purchases like rental cars, hotels, and food — somebody who appears to be on the run.

Now Victoria doesn’t know what to think about what’s happening with J.T. She’ll let her partners in crime, Nikki, Sharon, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) know the latest details about J.T.’s credit cards, but they all know he’s dead — right? J.T. couldn’t possibly still be alive, could he? Stranger things have indeed happened before in Genoa City, so these four better keep their guards up.

Finally, Billy (Jason Thompson) swears Summer (Hunter King) to secret after the crazy poker game. She’s not sure what the big deal is, but he lets her know about his gambling addiction, and how bad it could get for him if he continues down the destructive path. As for Summer, she seems quite ready to lead Billy right back down that path.

In fact, she’s so ready to help him blow up his life and his relationship with Phyllis, that she invites him to yet another poker game. It seems Summer has a huge passion for poker. Despite his best efforts, Billy might find himself falling into this pit of temptation if he’s not careful.

Tune in tomorrow to CBS and POP to find out what happens next on The Young and the Restless.